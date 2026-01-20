



India and the United Arab Emirates have unveiled ambitious plans to more than double their bilateral trade to over USD 200 billion by 2032, marking a significant milestone in their economic partnership.





This commitment emerged from high-level talks during UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit to New Delhi on 19 January 2026. The engagement, described by Indian officials as a "short but extremely substantive visit," lasted just over three hours and produced a dozen key outcomes.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally received the UAE President at Delhi airport, a gesture underscoring the exceptionally warm rapport between the two leaders.





This was Al Nahyan's fifth visit to India in the past decade and his third as President. Accompanied by a high-powered delegation, the visit highlighted the deepening strategic ties between the two nations.





Central to the announcements is a roadmap to expand trade, building on the rapid growth since the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed in 2022. Bilateral trade reached USD 100 billion in FY25, fuelling enthusiasm among business communities on both sides.





The joint statement outlined initiatives like Bharat Mart, the Virtual Trade Corridor, and Bharat-Africa Setu to connect micro, small, and medium enterprises and unlock new markets.





A landmark energy deal sees Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) committing to purchase 0.5 million metric tonnes per annum (MMPTA) of liquefied natural gas from Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Gas (ADNOC Gas) for 10 years starting in 2028. This long-term agreement bolsters India's energy security while strengthening UAE's position as a reliable supplier.





Investment flows received a major boost with invitations to UAE sovereign wealth funds to join India's second Infrastructure Fund, slated for launch in 2026. UAE entities are also expanding footprints in India: First Abu Dhabi Bank will establish a branch in Gujarat's GIFT City to facilitate trade and investment, while DP World plans operations there, including ship leasing for global activities.





Further collaboration in Gujarat involves a Letter of Intent between the state government and the UAE Ministry of Investment for the Dholera Special Investment Region. This partnership targets strategic infrastructure, encompassing an international airport, a pilot training school, a maintenance, repair, and overhaul facility, a greenfield airport, a smart urban township, railway connectivity, and energy projects.





Nuclear cooperation marks a new frontier, framed under India's SHANTI law for sustainable nuclear energy advancement. The two sides agreed to explore advanced technologies, including large nuclear reactors, small modular reactors, reactor systems, plant operations, maintenance, and safety protocols. This aligns with India's push for clean energy and UAE's growing nuclear ambitions.





Defence and space sectors feature prominently, with agreements to deepen ties. UAE's G42 company will aid in setting up a supercomputing cluster in India, enhancing technological capabilities. Plans also include digital data embassies and a 'House of India' in Abu Dhabi to foster innovation and cultural exchange.





Payment systems integration emerged as another priority, with teams tasked to link national platforms for swift, cost-effective cross-border transactions. Food safety cooperation rounds out the diverse portfolio, reflecting the multifaceted nature of India-UAE relations.





Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, in a media briefing, emphasised the visit's productivity despite its brevity. These outcomes not only propel economic targets but also signal robust geopolitical alignment amid global uncertainties.





ANI







