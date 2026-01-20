



India and the United Arab Emirates have pledged to deepen their collaboration under the auspices of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to combat terrorist financing and enhance anti-money laundering measures.





This commitment emerged from a high-level meeting in New Delhi between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.





The leaders issued a joint statement unequivocally condemning terrorism in all its forms, including cross-border variants. They stressed that no nation should offer safe haven to individuals who finance, plan, support, or perpetrate terrorist acts.





Both sides agreed to sustain their cooperation within the FATF framework, the global watchdog dedicated to curbing money laundering and terror financing. This partnership underscores a shared resolve to tackle these transnational threats effectively.





Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighted the discussions, noting the strong mutual condemnation of cross-border terrorism. He emphasised the need to hold accountable all those involved in planning, supporting, or funding such acts.





The UAE President extended support for India's forthcoming BRICS Chairmanship later in 2026. Misri described the brief three-to-three-and-a-half-hour visit as exceptionally substantive, yielding significant outcomes.





India reciprocated by backing the UAE's co-hosting of the 2026 UN Water Conference. This event aims to accelerate progress on Sustainable Development Goal 6, promoting sustainable water and sanitation management worldwide.





The leaders also exchanged perspectives on regional and global matters of common concern. Their dialogue reinforced a joint commitment to fostering peace, security, and stability across the region.





The joint statement praised the robust cooperation and mutual backing between the two nations in multilateral and plurilateral forums. This alignment bolsters their influence on the international stage.





Discussions touched on pressing regional issues, including Yemen, Gaza, and Iran. Misri confirmed that both leaders shared detailed views, reflecting the depth of their strategic consultations.





Trade featured prominently, with focus on bilateral commerce and the benefits of the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Officials aim to expand trade volumes in the years ahead.





Misri noted the CEPA's positive impact on bilateral trade dynamics. Both nations envision further growth, leveraging this framework to drive economic ties.





Sheikh Mohamed's visit marked his third official trip to India as UAE President and his fifth in the past decade. This frequency highlights the intensifying high-level engagements between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi.





The Ministry of External Affairs shared an update on X, detailing the wide-ranging talks on bilateral, regional, and global issues. The discussions prioritised strengthening cooperation in trade, investment, defence, technology, and people-to-people links.





The meeting exemplified the close personal rapport between Modi and Sheikh Mohamed. It also spotlighted the remarkable evolution of the India-UAE partnership, poised for even greater heights.





This development aligns with broader India-UAE strategic convergence, particularly in countering terror financing amid regional volatilities. Enhanced FATF collaboration promises more resilient financial safeguards against illicit networks.





Based On ANI Report







