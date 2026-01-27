



The forthcoming Strategic Defence Partnership between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) represents a pivotal advancement in their bilateral ties. Centred on the Rafale fighter jet, this agreement promises to deepen military collaboration. Both nations now operate fleets of this versatile aircraft from Dassault Aviation, fostering shared operational interests.





This pact arrives amid growing strategic alignment between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi. Common priorities in maritime security, counter-terrorism, and stability across the Indian Ocean and Middle East drive the momentum. Defence ties date back to a 2003 memorandum, bolstered by a 2011 security agreement.





Recent acceleration stems from the UAE's landmark 2021 acquisition of 80 Rafale F4 jets. Valued at billions, this government-to-government deal began deliveries in early 2025. The bulk will arrive between 2027 and 2031, granting the UAE air force superior capabilities in air dominance, precision strikes, and electronic warfare.





India, meanwhile, integrates its 36 Rafale jets, procured in a 2016 deal worth about $8 billion. These form frontline squadrons in the Indian Air Force (IAF), enhancing readiness against border threats. Plans for 114 more under the Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft programme, potentially exceeding $36 billion, gained approvals in early 2026.





This expansion synchronises India's air strategy with the UAE's. It opens avenues for joint logistics, maintenance, and tactics. The Rafale's commonality enables seamless interoperability, a key enabler for future cooperation.





Informal groupings like the "Rafale Forum" already link India, France, and the UAE. These platforms discuss upgrades, sustainment, and standards. Trilateral exchanges build on shared use of advanced sensors, Meteor missiles, and modular systems.





Joint training will intensify, featuring pilot and crew exchanges. Combined exercises could simulate Indo-Pacific scenarios. Such initiatives sharpen skills in beyond-visual-range combat and networked warfare.





Defence industry ties form the pact's foundation. India's "Make in India" dovetails with UAE indigenisation goals. Joint ventures may co-produce Rafale components, subsystems, or ancillary tech.





These efforts promote technology transfer and skill-building. Both nations aim to cut reliance on foreign suppliers. Indian firms could supply offsets, boosting local manufacturing ecosystems.





Strategically, the UAE values India as a reliable partner amid Middle East volatility. India offers hardware and expertise without binding alliances. For India, Gulf engagement secures energy routes and protects expatriates.





The partnership extends to maritime awareness, cyber defence, and counter-terrorism. Shared intelligence counters asymmetric risks like piracy and extremism. This bolsters regional deterrence without provoking rivals.





Economically, it aligns with surging bilateral trade. Energy and infrastructure pacts pave the way. Defence supply chains could integrate, with Indian exports rising via joint projects.





India emerges as a defence exporter, leveraging Rafale synergies. The UAE accelerates its modernisation. Together, they exemplify South-South defence collaboration.





As initial Rafale inductions complete, focus shifts to implementation. Training protocols, industrial offsets, and coordination mechanisms take centre stage. This pact elevates India's Gulf footprint while fortifying UAE capabilities.





Agencies







