



US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, attended the prestigious At Home reception hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday, marking a key diplomatic highlight following India’s 77th Republic Day celebrations.





The event, held in the hallowed halls of the President’s residence in New Delhi, brought together India’s top military brass and prominent political figures, underscoring the warmth of India-US relations.





In a post on X, Ambassador Gor expressed his gratitude, stating, “An incredible Republic Day reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Thank you President Droupadi Murmu for hosting us all.” He accompanied the message with photographs capturing the occasion’s elegance.





One striking image showed Gor in the company of India’s senior defence leaders: Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.





This gathering of uniformed chiefs alongside the US envoy signals deepening military-to-military cooperation, vital amid shared concerns over Indo-Pacific security and countering regional threats.





Another photograph featured Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal alongside Gor, highlighting economic dimensions of the partnership, including ongoing talks on trade deals and defence manufacturing under India’s Make in India initiative.





The reception capped a vibrant Republic Day parade earlier that day at Kartavya Path, where India showcased its military prowess through precision drills, advanced weaponry, and cultural tableaux representing the nation’s diversity.





Chief guests at the parade were President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, who arrived to emphasise Europe’s strategic pivot towards India.





Their presence sets the stage for the 16th India-EU Summit on Tuesday, where leaders will address trade, technology transfers, and security collaboration—potentially yielding agreements on green energy and defence tech.





Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, US President Donald Trump extended warm greetings to India on its 77th Republic Day. His message, shared by the US Embassy in India on X, read: “On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of India as you celebrate your 77th Republic Day. The United States and India share a historic bond as the world’s oldest and largest democracies.”





Trump’s remarks reaffirm the enduring democratic alliance, forged stronger through initiatives like the Quad and iCET, amid a multipolar world order.





In New York, the Consulate General of India acknowledged bipartisan support from US Congressman Greg Landsman, who penned a thoughtful letter of congratulations. The consulate posted on X: “Thank you Congressman Greg Landsman for your thoughtful message on the occasion of India’s Republic Day; we value your warm wishes and steadfast support for the India-U.S. partnership.”





Such gestures from US lawmakers reflect growing congressional backing for enhanced ties, including defence sales like MQ-9B drones and joint exercises such as Malabar.





India’s Republic Day, commemorating the adoption of the Constitution on 26 January 1950, remains a cornerstone of national pride. This year’s 77th edition highlighted indigenous capabilities, from Tejas fighters to BrahMos missiles, aligning with Atmanirbhar Bharat goals.





President Murmu’s hosting of the At Home reception upholds a tradition dating back decades, where Rashtrapati Bhavan opens its doors to dignitaries, fostering goodwill post-parade.





Ambassador Gor’s interactions carry added weight given recent US-India pacts, such as GE F414 engine co-production for future fighters and semiconductor supply chain resilience.





As the India-EU Summit looms, these Republic Day engagements position India at the nexus of Western partnerships, balancing ties with the US and Europe against global headwinds.





The day’s events not only celebrated India’s democratic journey but also previewed a year of intensified diplomacy, with defence procurement, trade, and strategic dialogues taking centre stage.





