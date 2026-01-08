Illustrative Image





India's defence landscape has received a significant boost with the Indian Army placing a ₹168 crore order for solar-powered unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) developed by Bangalore-based start-up NewSpace Research & Technologies (NRT).





This contract marks the first deployment of solar-powered surveillance drones by the Indian armed forces, moving beyond conventional battery-powered and tethered systems.





The Medium Altitude Persistent Surveillance System (MAPSS), as the UAV is known, stems from the Defence Ministry's Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) program, highlighting the pivotal role of indigenous start-ups in addressing next-generation operational requirements.





Founded by Indian Air Force veteran Sameer Joshi alongside co-founders Julius Amrit and Dilip Chabria, NRT has secured multiple contracts, underscoring its growing prominence in the sector.





"This validates years of focused R&D at NRT, building cutting-edge capabilities that rival global standards for next-generation warfare applications," Joshi, NRT's CEO, stated.





The MAPSS evolves from NRT's ongoing solar-powered High Altitude Pseudo Satellite (HAPS) programme, which has achieved notable milestones in spiral development.





Supported by iDEX grants, NRT's solar UAV prototypes have set national endurance records, including flights exceeding 27 hours at altitudes over 26,000 feet and another surpassing 24 hours under challenging conditions.





These trials took place at the Aeronautical Test Range in Chitradurga, proving reliable solar energy harvesting even on days with low sunlight.





Defence establishment sources note that MAPSS has been tailored for medium-altitude missions following operational demonstrations in high-altitude areas with the Indian Army.





The drone is engineered for long-endurance intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), electronic intelligence (ELINT), and communications relay support.





It provides a strategic vantage over varied terrains, from the high Himalayas to Rajasthan's deserts, while minimising detection risks thanks to quiet electric propulsion and low thermal signatures.





Key features include lightweight construction, solar recharging for extended flights, modular payloads, and advanced mission autonomy for GNSS-denied environments, prioritising persistence without frequent refuelling or landings.





This design significantly reduces logistical burdens in remote regions, enabling continuous overwatch for border patrols, artillery spotting, or network extension in communication-denied zones.





Sources explain that the Army's adoption of solar-powered drones addresses these precise needs, complementing existing medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) platforms for networked ISR at forward formations.





Launched in 2018, iDEX has bridged the gap between innovators and the armed forces, incubating over 200 start-ups and facilitating procurement orders worth thousands of crores for indigenous solutions.





NRT, an early iDEX incubated firm, has delivered diverse systems, including 100 heterogeneous swarm drones to the Indian Army in 2023 under fast-track procurement—positioning India among the first nations to operationalise high-density swarms.





More recently, NRT supplied tethered drone solutions to the Army and is developing the Abhimanyu collaborative combat aircraft (CCA) for the Indian Navy.





The MAPSS order represents a landmark sovereign hardware delivery through iDEX's UAV development stream, exemplifying the ecosystem's maturation from prototypes to fielded systems.





NRT's progression—from initial swarm contracts to advanced HAPS platforms—demonstrates the success of India's push for self-reliance in defence technologies.





This procurement not only enhances border surveillance capabilities but also signals a broader shift towards sustainable, solar-electric propulsion in military aviation, reducing dependency on fuel logistics.





As India pursues persistent monitoring of its expansive borders amid evolving threats, innovations like MAPSS position its armed forces at the forefront of green defence technologies.





The contract further validates Bangalore's emergence as a hub for aerospace start-ups, with NRT's achievements inspiring similar ventures in the iDEX fold.





Looking ahead, such indigenous developments promise to bolster India's strategic autonomy, integrating solar-powered endurance into multi-domain operations.





Agencies







