



The Indian Army's Army Design Bureau (ADB) has developed a comprehensive framework to detect and eliminate Chinese components in military drones, addressing critical security vulnerabilities exposed in recent operations.





This initiative stems from intelligence reports and audits revealing unauthorised Chinese hardware and software in domestically procured unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Major General CS Mann, Additional Director General of the ADB, has repeatedly emphasised the zero-tolerance policy, stating that the framework is now in its final approval stages within the Ministry of Defence.





The framework mandates rigorous traceability for all drone components, including hardware origins, embedded software, third-party firmware, and critical systems like communications, sensors, GPS, and autopilots.





Vendors must provide detailed certification reports and undergo independent verification to prove compliance, moving beyond previous self-certification practices that proved inadequate. Recent audits uncovered Chinese parts in approximately 400 logistics and surveillance drones supplied by Indian firms, leading to contract cancellations worth over ₹230 crore and blacklisting of non-compliant manufacturers such as Dhaksha Unmanned Systems and Garuda Aerospace.





Operation Sindoor in May 2025 highlighted the dangers, where Chinese components allegedly enabled data breaches, with China sharing Indian troop movements with Pakistan during cross-border hostilities.





This incident, coupled with a reported drone hijacking near northern borders due to Chinese autopilots, accelerated the push for the new rules. The ADB's response includes forming special audit teams under the Ministry of Defence to scrutinise existing inventories and future tenders, ensuring no foreign infiltration compromises operational integrity.





As of mid-January 2026, the framework has secured approval from the Director General (Acquisition) and awaits final endorsement from Defence Secretary RK Singh, with expectations of imminent clearance from the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC).





Once formalised, it will become mandatory across the Army, Navy, and Air Force, enforcing thorough pre-procurement testing. Industry bodies like FICCI, CII, and ASSOCHA have been warned to advise members against Chinese sourcing, aligning with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative for indigenous defence production.





The rules extend scrutiny to software vulnerabilities, such as remote hacking risks, mandating secure alternatives from trusted suppliers. This addresses broader concerns over data transfer to adversarial nations, particularly amid ongoing border tensions with China. Non-compliance will result in disqualification from procurements, potential bans, and legal repercussions, fostering a robust domestic drone ecosystem.





Defence analysts view this as a pivotal step towards supply chain security, though challenges remain with over 840 drone integrators in India relying on imported sub-systems. The policy encourages true manufacturing capabilities rather than mere assembly, potentially spurring investments in local electronics and avionics. Extension to central armed police forces and civilian sectors like agriculture is under consideration for a unified national approach.





The impending clearance of the ADB's framework signals India's resolve to safeguard its drone fleet, reducing reliance on potentially hostile technologies while bolstering self-reliance in defence. Implementation is poised within weeks, promising enhanced operational security for future conflicts.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)





