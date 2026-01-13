



India's defence export ambitions have received a substantial boost following the proven battlefield performance of the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) in Armenia.





This indigenous 155mm/52 calibre howitzer, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in partnership with Bharat Forge and TATA Advanced Systems, has captured the attention of several Middle Eastern nations. Encouraged by Armenia's successful deployment, these countries are now actively exploring Indian artillery solutions for their modernisation drives.





The ATAGS trials, conducted at the Pokhran Field Firing Range, underscored its exceptional capabilities. With a firing range exceeding 48 kilometres, pinpoint accuracy, and superior mobility across varied terrains, the system has demonstrated real-world reliability. Armenia's initial induction of six units, followed by a larger order for 84 more at a value of approximately $155 million, serves as a compelling endorsement.





Defence sources indicate that this Armenian breakthrough has sparked a surge in interest from the Middle East. Two to three nations have advanced beyond initial enquiries, engaging in detailed technical briefings on India's diverse artillery portfolio. This outreach reflects growing confidence in New Delhi's ability to supply sophisticated, battle-tested systems at competitive prices.





Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates figure prominently among the interested parties. Both have prior experience with Indian defence platforms, including trials and component contracts. Their renewed focus on ATAGS and related systems signals a strategic shift towards diversifying procurement sources beyond traditional Western suppliers.





India's offerings extend well beyond the towed ATAGS. The portfolio includes mounted gun systems like the Kalyani Group's MArG 155, optimised for rapid "shoot and scoot" tactics in dynamic combat environments. Ultra-light howitzers for high-altitude operations and precision-guided munitions further enhance the appeal, catering to specific needs such as desert warfare or mountainous defence.





This versatility allows Middle Eastern buyers to tailor acquisitions to their operational doctrines. NATO-standard interoperability ensures seamless integration with existing arsenals, while cost-effectiveness and willingness for technology transfer add further allure. These factors align with regional goals to bolster domestic maintenance and manufacturing capacities.





The timing is propitious amid broader geopolitical realignments. Middle Eastern armed forces are accelerating modernisation to counter evolving threats, seeking reliable partners capable of large-scale deliveries. India's track record, validated by Armenia's diverse terrain deployments, positions it as a credible alternative to pricier imports.





Defence officials anticipate that ongoing senior-level discussions could yield significant contracts. Such deals would propel India towards its target of ₹50,000 crore ($6 billion) in annual defence exports by 2028-29. Successful exports not only generate revenue but also refine indigenous technologies through global feedback.





The ATAGS success story exemplifies India's maturing defence ecosystem. Collaborative efforts between DRDO and private firms have yielded systems blending long-range firepower with network-centric warfare features. Mobility, enabled by quick terrain adaptability, proves vital in modern conflicts demanding swift repositioning.





Precision-guided ammunition integrates seamlessly, minimising collateral damage while maximising effectiveness. This technological edge, coupled with affordability, differentiates Indian artillery from competitors. Middle Eastern nations value these attributes for sustaining prolonged operations in resource-constrained settings.





Armenia's experience has provided invaluable data on ATAGS performance under combat-like conditions. Operational deployment across challenging landscapes has confirmed its durability and logistical simplicity. Such empirical proof accelerates trust-building with prospective buyers wary of unproven exports.





Diplomatic channels are abuzz with commercial overtures. Indian delegations showcase comprehensive solutions, from towed and mounted variants to specialised munitions. This holistic approach addresses end-to-end artillery requirements, fostering long-term partnerships.





Regional dynamics further amplify interest. With tensions in the Gulf and beyond, nations prioritise rapid force enhancements. India's neutral stance and reliable supply chains offer strategic advantages over geopolitically entangled vendors.





Economic incentives play a pivotal role. Indian systems undercut Western equivalents by 30-40 per cent, without compromising quality. Technology transfer clauses enable local production, reducing dependency and nurturing industrial growth.





As enquiries mature into firm commitments, India's artillery exports could reshape global defence markets. The Middle East's endorsement would validate decades of self-reliance efforts, inspiring further innovations in aerospace and missile domains.





Sustained momentum hinges on timely deliveries and after-sales support. Armenia's seamless induction sets a benchmark, reassuring buyers of India's execution prowess. Defence planners emphasise scaling production to meet surging demand.





ATAGS's Armenian triumph has unlocked doors across the Middle East. By delivering versatile, cost-effective firepower, India emerges as a formidable player in international artillery sales, bolstering its strategic footprint worldwide.





