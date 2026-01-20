



A contract for construction and delivery of 03 x 200T Bottom Opening Non-Propelled Barges has been concluded with Suryadipta Projects Private Limited, Thane (MSME Shipyard) on 16 Jan 2026.





These Barges are the proud flag bearers of Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative of Govt. of India and will be built under the Classification Rules of Indian Register of Shipping (IRS).





With this Contract, Indian Navy has exhibited its strong commitment to encourage and bolster the growth of MSME Shipyards thereby contributing immensely towards the domestic shipbuilding Eco-system in lines of Maritime India Vision – 2030.





PIB Press Release







