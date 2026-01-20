



India has issued a stern advisory to Poland amid Warsaw's growing overtures towards Pakistan, urging zero tolerance for terrorism rather than actions that might bolster terrorist networks in South Asia.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed this message directly to his Polish counterpart, Radoslaw Sikorski, during a meeting in New Delhi on Monday. Sikorski, who also serves as Poland's Deputy Prime Minister, was on an official visit to India.





The rebuke comes against the backdrop of Poland's concerted efforts to deepen ties with Pakistan across trade, defence, and energy sectors. Notably, Sikorski himself travelled to Islamabad in October last year to elevate bilateral cooperation.





Jaishankar reminded Sikorski of his own familiarity with the region, drawing on his extensive diplomatic experience. He emphasised the persistent threat of cross-border terrorism that India has faced for decades from its neighbourhood.





"Poland should display zero-tolerance for terrorism and not help fuel the terrorist infrastructure in our neighbourhood," Jaishankar stated plainly, underscoring New Delhi's firm stance.





The discussions also laid bare India's frustrations with Europe over the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Jaishankar highlighted the unfairness of selectively targeting India for its balanced position on the war.





Poland ranks among European nations that have openly criticised India's stance and its continued trade links with Russia. Warsaw has not shied away from lecturing New Delhi on these matters.





In response, India has repeatedly pointed to European double standards. The European Union, for instance, persists in trading with Russia not only in energy but also in fertilisers and other essential commodities.





Jaishankar referenced his candid exchanges on the issue during recent international gatherings. These included events in New York last September and Paris this January, where he outlined India's perspective on the Ukraine conflict and its global ramifications.





"While doing so, I have also repeatedly underlined that the selective targeting of India is both unfair and unjustified. I do so again today," Jaishankar affirmed in his opening remarks to Sikorski.





When Sikorski attempted to pivot the conversation towards potential Trump tariffs as an example of selective targeting, Jaishankar was quick to broaden the critique. "I think there have been other forms of selective targeting. But we will discuss that," he retorted.





This exchange illustrates the simmering tensions between India and parts of Europe on geopolitical flashpoints. On Sunday, Sikorski had sharply criticised Russian President Vladimir Putin in Jaipur, declaring that Moscow could not be trusted.





Poland's outreach to Pakistan fits into Warsaw's broader strategy to diversify partnerships beyond traditional Western allies. However, it risks straining relations with India, a key player in global geopolitics and a rising defence market.





India views any engagement that overlooks Pakistan's role in harbouring terrorists as counterproductive. New Delhi has long advocated for a principled approach to counter-terrorism, free from geopolitical expediency.





The meeting underscores India's assertive diplomacy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Jaishankar's forthright style reflects a willingness to call out inconsistencies in international relations.





As Poland balances its ambitions in South Asia, it now faces a clear signal from India: partnerships must align with shared commitments against terrorism. Failure to heed this could complicate broader Indo-Polish ties.





