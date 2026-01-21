



India is set to launch 52 advanced military surveillance satellites by 2029 as part of its ambitious Space-Based Surveillance Phase-III program, valued at ₹26,000 crore. This initiative marks the nation's most significant investment in military space capabilities to date, aimed at fortifying national security through enhanced intelligence gathering, reported ET News.





The constellation will incorporate cutting-edge infrared sensors, enabling night-time imaging that penetrates clouds and adverse weather. This breakthrough allows for uninterrupted surveillance, transforming India's monitoring of land borders and coastlines into a round-the-clock operation.





Electro-optical cameras and synthetic aperture radar will complement the infrared systems, creating a versatile sensor suite. Together, these technologies ensure all-weather, day-and-night coverage, drastically reducing the revisit times over critical target areas.





The first satellite in this fleet is slated for launch by April 2026, with the full deployment targeted for completion within three years. Operating across multiple orbits—from low-Earth to geostationary—the satellites will provide comprehensive vigilance over strategic regions, including sensitive border zones and maritime domains.





ISRO will take responsibility for developing 21 of these satellites, while private sector firms handle the remaining 31. This represents the largest private sector involvement in any Indian military space programme, underscoring a shift towards greater industry collaboration in defence aerospace.





Once operational, the Defence Space Agency will assume command and control of the constellation. This centralised oversight ensures seamless integration into broader military operations, enhancing decision-making speed and accuracy.





The program's urgency stems from lessons learned during Operation Sindoor, which exposed the pivotal role of satellite intelligence in modern warfare. Real-time data from space assets proved invaluable for tracking enemy movements and coordinating responses.





These satellites will excel at detecting subtle changes on the ground, such as troop deployments, infrastructure builds, and naval manoeuvres. Shorter revisit intervals mean intelligence updates arrive far more frequently, offering commanders a decisive edge.





Artificial intelligence plays a starring role, with onboard processing allowing satellites to autonomously spot threats and prioritise imagery. This reduces reliance on ground stations, enabling near-real-time assessments even in contested environments.





The infrared capabilities address longstanding limitations in optical surveillance, which falter at night or in poor visibility. Now, India can peer through darkness and fog, monitoring adversarial activities along the Line of Actual Control or in the Indian Ocean without interruption.





Multi-orbit deployment optimises coverage: low-Earth orbit satellites deliver high-resolution, frequent passes, while geostationary ones maintain persistent stares over hotspots. This layered approach minimises blind spots across vast geographies.





Private firms' involvement accelerates production timelines and fosters indigenous innovation in satellite manufacturing. It aligns with India's push for self-reliance in defence technology, building on successes in areas like missile systems and UAVs.





The ₹26,000 crore outlay reflects strategic priorities amid rising geopolitical tensions with neighbours. Enhanced space surveillance bolsters deterrence, supports rapid response, and integrates with ground-based assets for holistic situational awareness.





AI-driven autonomy extends to threat classification—satellites can flag anomalies like missile launches or unusual gatherings before human analysts intervene. Data downlinks will prioritise high-urgency feeds, streamlining the intelligence pipeline.





This program elevates India's position among space-faring militaries, rivalling constellations fielded by the US and China. It promises not just better monitoring but proactive intelligence that shapes operational outcomes.





Challenges remain, including secure data transmission in jammed environments and hardening satellites against anti-satellite threats. Yet, with ISRO's proven launch reliability and private sector agility, success appears within reach.





By 2029, this network will redefine India's defence posture, turning space into a force multiplier for national security.





