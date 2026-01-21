Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is advancing rapidly with its Utility Helicopter-Marine (UH-M), a bespoke platform tailored for the Indian Navy's demanding maritime operations. Unlike the Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), which has been excluded for naval use, the UH-M promises to deliver on safety-critical requirements over open seas.





Recent statements from Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, have clarified the Navy's stance on the LUH. He noted that this single-engine variant, optimised for the Army and Air Force in high-altitude theatres like Siachen, falls short of naval qualitative requirements.





"The Navy chief's response on the LUH was made in a technical context, not as an official rejection. Since the LUH was never on the Navy's demand list, claims of its rejection are incorrect", a navy source emphasised.





Safety remains paramount for operations beyond shorelines. The Navy's Request for Information (RFI), issued in August 2025, specifies a twin-engine configuration for 76 helicopters—51 for the Navy and 25 for the Coast Guard—at an estimated ₹5,000 crore. Single-engine failures mid-ocean pose unacceptable risks, making redundancy non-negotiable.





HAL's response is the UH-M, a ground-up design-and-development project. It incorporates twin engines for enhanced reliability, alongside corrosion-resistant coatings and flotation gear to withstand harsh marine conditions. These features position it as a direct successor to the ageing Chetak fleet, many of which have served since the 1960s.





Foldable rotors and tails are key innovations, enabling compact storage in warship hangars with limited space. The helicopter will also boast reinforced landing gear, naval-grade sensors, and weapons integration, broadening its roles from troop transport and cargo hauling to casualty evacuation and search-and-rescue missions.





Limited combat capabilities further enhance its versatility, allowing it to support anti-submarine warfare or surface strikes when needed. HAL's Chairman and Managing Director confirmed in November 2025 that the first prototype stands ready, with its maiden flight slated for the current financial year—2025-26.





This milestone paves the way for certification, user trials, and exhaustive testing under naval conditions. Deliveries are projected to commence in 2027, with large-scale induction spanning 2027 to 2030. Such timelines align with India's push for self-reliance in defence, reducing dependence on foreign platforms like the ageing Sea King or Chetak.





The Chetak helicopters, numbering around 45 in Navy service, exemplify the urgency of replacement. These Alouette-III derivatives, inducted decades ago, suffer from obsolescence, spare parts shortages, and diminishing airworthiness. The UH-M's arrival will modernise utility aviation, bolstering operational tempo across carriers like INS Vikrant and Vikramaditya.





This project underscores HAL's growing prowess in naval rotary-wing aircraft, following successes like the Dhruv and Light Combat Helicopter. Integration with indigenous avionics and engines—potentially the HAL-developed HTSE-1200—could cut costs and lifecycle dependencies. Collaborative trials with the Navy and Coast Guard will refine its maritime envelope.





By 2030, the UH-M fleet could transform naval logistics, enabling sustained blue-water operations. This indigenous leap not only revitalises HAL's order books but also signals India's ascent as a defence exporter in utility helicopters. Stakeholders await the prototype's first flight, a pivotal step towards full operational clearance.





