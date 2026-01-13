



India's strategic pivot towards the European Union amid escalating tensions with the United States marks a profound reconfiguration of its foreign economic and defence policies.





German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's inaugural official visit to India, accompanied by a delegation of 23 leading German CEOs, underscores this shift. As punitive US tariffs climb to as much as 50 per cent, constraining Indian exports and injecting uncertainty into bilateral trade, Europe emerges not merely as an alternative market but as a cornerstone of diversification.





The resurgence of global protectionism has catalysed this realignment. American measures, including high tariffs and pressures over India's energy imports from Russia, have eroded the predictability of what was once a robust trade partnership. For Indian exporters, these barriers elevate costs and disrupt long-term planning. Diversification thus becomes imperative, with the EU's vast consumer base and industrial prowess positioning it as the optimal counterbalance.





Germany stands at the epicentre of India's European strategy. Bilateral trade surpassed $50 billion in 2024, accounting for over a quarter of India's total EU commerce, cementing Berlin's role as the primary gateway. Chancellor Merz's visit highlighted synergies in advanced manufacturing, automobiles, machinery, and green technologies—sectors that dovetail seamlessly with India's industrial self-reliance goals. The presence of top German executives signals a private-sector surge beyond mere diplomacy.





Defence cooperation, historically subdued, now gains unprecedented momentum. Talks of a partnership between Thyssenkrupp and Indian firms to construct advanced conventional submarines in India herald a departure from arms procurement towards co-production and technology transfer. This echoes the United States' erstwhile dominance in India's defence landscape but prioritises indigenous manufacturing under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





The prospective India-EU free trade agreement (FTA) represents a pivotal breakthrough. Stalled for years by regulatory hurdles and political divergences, negotiations have accelerated amid trade disruptions. Chancellor Merz hinted at finalisation by January's end, aligning economic imperatives on both sides. For India, it promises preferential access to a colossal integrated market, offsetting US tariff erosion; for Europe, India offers a dynamic growth hub amid faltering transatlantic and China-dependent supply chains.





Shared vulnerabilities further bind the partnership. German industries grapple with Chinese restrictions on critical minerals and semiconductors, mirroring India's quest to de-risk concentrated supply chains. Collaborative ventures in semiconductors, critical minerals, and advanced manufacturing stem from the US-China trade war and Beijing's countermeasures. Europe thus evolves into a co-architect of resilient, diversified global networks.





This engagement extends beyond Germany, reflecting a broader European mobilisation. France gears up for President Macron's forthcoming visit, Poland advances through its foreign minister, and revived formats like the India-Weimar Triangle gain traction. India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's recent forays into France and Luxembourg emphasise viewing Europe as a cohesive strategic domain rather than fragmented bilaterals.





European leaders frame cooperation with India as mutual resistance to protectionism, eschewing the coercive stipulations seen from Washington. Chancellor Merz's critique of the "renaissance of unfortunate protectionism" resonates deeply with New Delhi's grievances. This alignment bolsters Europe's allure as a dependable, rules-based ally in an era of geopolitical fragmentation.





Compounding US unreliability are domestic tremors shaking investor confidence. Reports indicate German government bond yields dipped in early trading, contrasting with rising US Treasury yields following threats from the Trump administration against Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Subpoenas issued over Powell's congressional remarks on a $2.5 billion Fed headquarters renovation have reignited fears over central bank independence.





US 10-year Treasury yields climbed 1.4 basis points to 4.185 per cent, while 30-year bonds rose 3.2 basis points to 4.851 per cent, signalling unease about long-term fiscal stability. German 10-year yields, after an initial uptick, eased to 2.821 per cent, with two-year Schatz yields steady at 2.1 per cent. Analysts like Saxo Bank's Charu Chanana note how the Trump-Fed rift amplifies uncertainty in rates and risk appetite.





These developments funnel capital towards safer havens like Europe, diminishing the United States' appeal as an investment destination. While the Fed skirmish holds negligible sway over European Central Bank policy, it underscores broader apprehensions about American institutional stability. For India, this reinforces the urgency of pivoting to Europe.





India's deepening EU ties span trade, defence, technology, climate action, and higher education, forging a holistic partnership. Far from a tactical riposte to US tariffs, this constitutes a structural overhaul in foreign economic policy. Europe, once peripheral, now rivals—or may supplant—the US as New Delhi's paramount collaborator.





In defence circles, particularly resonant for observers of India's indigenous programmes like Tejas and AMCA, the Thyssenkrupp submarine collaboration signals readiness for European tech infusion. Coupled with EU FTA prospects, it bolsters self-reliance while hedging geopolitical risks from both superpowers.





Geopolitically, this realignment mitigates vulnerabilities vis-à-vis China and Russia dependencies. As US pressures mount—exemplified by tariff wars and Fed politicisation—Europe offers ballast without strings. Chancellor Merz's visit thus heralds a new epoch, where India-Europe synergy reshapes Indo-Pacific dynamics.





