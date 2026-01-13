



India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has emphasised that the nation's defence sourcing decisions remain firmly rooted in national interest, rather than any ideological considerations.





This statement came during discussions surrounding German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's official visit to New Delhi, where he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Merz advocated for deeper security cooperation between Germany and India, aiming to lessen New Delhi's longstanding reliance on Russian military hardware.





Misri responded directly to queries about Merz's remarks on diversifying India's defence imports away from Russia. He clarified that Germany's evolving stance on defence and security policy towards India marks a significant shift. Previously, export clearances from Germany had faced prolonged delays, but these processes have accelerated markedly in recent times.





The Foreign Secretary highlighted that bureaucratic backlogs have been largely cleared, facilitating smoother defence collaborations. He specifically addressed the ongoing negotiations for a major submarine project involving Germany's Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems and India's Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders. This potential deal for six submarines underscores the growing momentum in Indo-German defence ties.





India's procurement strategy, Misri explained, follows a structured process tailored to immediate requirements. When indigenous manufacturing falls short, the focus shifts to the most efficient global sources. He stressed that choices from one supplier do not preclude engagements with others, dismissing any notion of linkage driven by external pressures.





This pragmatic approach aligns with India's historical defence partnership with Russia, which remains a cornerstone of its strategic framework. Much of India's operational military inventory traces its origins to Russian designs, including battle-proven systems such as the T-90 main battle tanks, Sukhoi-30MKI fighters, and MiG-29K naval aircraft. These platforms have been integral to India's defence posture for decades.





Beyond mere acquisitions, Indo-Russian military technical cooperation has matured into a multifaceted alliance. It now encompasses joint research, design, and production of advanced platforms. The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile stands as a flagship success story, born from collaborative Indo-Russian efforts and deployed across multiple Indian armed forces branches.





Further exemplifying this evolution, the joint venture Indo-Russia Rifles Pvt Ltd has commenced production of AK-203 assault rifles within India. This initiative reflects a transition from buyer-seller dynamics to localised manufacturing under frameworks like the Agreement on the Programme for Military Technical Cooperation. Periodic military exercises and personnel exchanges bolster these ties.





India also maintains institutional mechanisms to manage the full spectrum of military and technical engagements with Russia. As one of the world's largest importers of Russian oil and gas—alongside China—New Delhi's economic interdependencies reinforce its strategic autonomy in defence sourcing.





Misri underscored the positive trajectory of talks with Germany on the submarine project, noting ongoing technical, financial, and commercial deliberations. While he refrained from predicting timelines, he expressed optimism for a favourable resolution. The Defence Ministry holds primary oversight, but the Foreign Secretary affirmed that momentum remains strong.





This development signals Germany's proactive pivot towards India as a key defence partner in the Indo-Pacific region. Berlin's policy shift, including expedited clearances, positions it competitively against traditional suppliers. For India, such diversification enhances self-reliance goals under initiatives like 'Make in India', without severing proven alliances.





Misri's remarks reaffirm India's multi-aligned foreign policy in defence matters. National interest—encompassing technology transfer, cost-effectiveness, and operational readiness—guides every decision. As global geopolitical tensions rise, New Delhi's balanced sourcing strategy ensures resilience amid evolving partnerships.





Based On NDTV Report







