



The Indian Navy has marked a pivotal advancement in operational capabilities with the combat deployment of INS Surat during Operation Sindoor. Commissioned in January 2025 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Mumbai Port, this advanced destroyer represents India's first warship purposefully designed with integrated support for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) systems.

Built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited under Project 15B, INS Surat embodies the nation's push towards indigenous defence manufacturing.





As the final vessel in the Visakhapatnam-class, INS Surat draws its name from the historic port city of Gujarat. Designed with inputs from the Navy Warship Design Bureau, the ship displaces approximately 7,400 tonnes and is powered by gas turbines, enabling speeds nearing 30 knots for extended deployments in challenging maritime environments.





Its architecture uniquely incorporates AI-driven applications for navigation, sensor fusion, and combat management, shifting from manual data interpretation to intelligent filtering of complex streams.





During Operation Sindoor in the Arabian Sea, INS Surat demonstrated these capabilities under live conditions. Captain Sandeep Shorey, the commanding officer, confirmed the vessel's robust performance in surveillance, threat assessment, and operational coordination. AI tools processed vast sensor data volumes, delivering precise inputs to commanders and enhancing decision-making speed and accuracy.





This deployment marks the Indian Navy's first real-world test of AI and ML in an active operational theatre. Previously, such technologies remained in policy discussions, controlled trials, and experimental platforms. The success of Operation Sindoor has bolstered confidence in AI's role in elevating combat readiness across frontline assets.





INS Surat's weapons suite underscores its status as a formidable platform beyond digital prowess. It features BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles for precision strikes, Barak-8 surface-to-air missiles for layered air defence, advanced torpedoes, and high-capacity rocket launchers.





Rapid-fire guns provide close-in protection, while twin helicopter bays support surveillance and anti-submarine warfare, ensuring versatility in multi-domain operations.





The integration of approximately 75 per cent indigenous content in INS Surat highlights India's 'Make in India' initiative. This milestone aligns with broader defence self-reliance goals, reducing dependence on foreign systems while fostering domestic innovation in warship construction and digital warfare.





India's defence AI journey traces back to 2018, when the government directed NITI Aayog and the Ministry of Defence to formulate a national roadmap. NITI Aayog's National Strategy for AI #1 prioritised national security applications, leading to a dedicated task force that identified key areas for military integration.





For the Navy, AI extends beyond warships to logistics and training. Intelligent inventory management systems promise timely availability of spares, minimising disruptions. ML-powered simulators offer personalised, realistic training for personnel, adapting to individual skill levels.





Predictive maintenance tools analyse equipment sensors to foresee failures, slashing downtime and extending asset life. Enhanced surveillance frameworks will bolster base security and maritime domain awareness, processing real-time feeds from drones and satellites.





A tri-services approach is gaining traction to ensure interoperability. The Department of Military Affairs, led by the Chief of Defence Staff, coordinates efforts across Army, Navy, and Air Force, developing unified digital architectures for joint operations.





Industry and academia form vital pillars in this ecosystem. Dual-use AI technologies—applicable to civilian sectors like healthcare and agriculture—encourage partnerships with start-ups, private firms, and universities. This collaboration aims to cultivate scalable, home-grown solutions resilient to adversarial threats.





Recent initiatives, such as the Press Information Bureau's Mumbai press tour, have showcased these evolutions to journalists, emphasising strengthened coastal security and maritime modernisation. INS Surat's Operation Sindoor performance validates India's capacity to not only construct advanced hulls but embed cutting-edge intelligence seamlessly.





Looking ahead, AI and ML will integrate as core enablers alongside traditional sensors and armaments. This transformation promises a more agile, data-centric Navy, capable of dominating contested seas amid evolving geopolitical tensions in the Indo-Pacific.





