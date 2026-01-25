



A 25-year-old Hindu youth, Chanchal Bhowmik, met a horrific end in Narsingdi, Bangladesh, on Friday night when he was burned alive while sleeping in a garage. CCTV footage has emerged showing a person of interest moving suspiciously near the scene, raising grave suspicions of foul play.





Narsingdi police superintendent Abdullah Al Faruque confirmed to ANI that the fire originated inside the garage. Fire services broke open the shutter in a desperate rescue attempt, but Bhowmik's body was already charred beyond recognition.





"We have collected footage from CCTV cameras and observed a person moving around," the SP stated. "We are investigating whether this was an electrical fault or some external factor." No arrests have been made as investigations continue.





This incident unfolds against Bangladesh's deepening security crisis as the nation hurtles toward national elections on 12 February 2026. The interim government led by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus faces accusations of failing to protect religious minorities.





Human rights reports document over 2,900 incidents of violence against minorities since August 2024, including killings, arson, and land grabs. December alone saw 51 attacks, comprising 10 murders, temple desecrations, and false arrests on charges of "religious defamation" or being "RAW agents."





The Awami League, Bangladesh's largest political party, remains banned with its registration suspended. Exiled former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina recently condemned the Yunus regime, warning that "Bangladesh stands at the edge of an abyss" ravaged by "extremist communal forces."





In a pre-recorded message from India, Hasina declared the nation had "plunged into an age of terror" with "treacherous plots to barter away territory to foreign interests." She urged citizens to "overthrow the Yunus regime."





India's Ministry of External Affairs expressed serious concern over the killing, linking it to broader law and order failures. "Independent assessments document systematic targeting of minorities," the MEA noted, calling for accountability.





This tragedy follows a pattern of violence against Hindu youth in Bangladesh. Just two weeks ago, another prime accused was arrested in the Mymensingh lynching of Hindu youth Dipu Chandra Das. In early January, a Hindu youth drowned after being chased on theft suspicions.





International outrage continues to mount. US Congressman Ro Khanna condemned the Mymensingh lynching as "horrific," while Assam Deputy Speaker Numal Momin urged India to intervene if global pressure fails. Over 500 British Hindus rallied in London's Parliament Square last month against minority persecution.





Former Awami League MP Bahauddin Nasim, speaking from hiding, alleged growing ISI presence and Pakistan Army visits to Dhaka. "The ISI's second-in-command visited recently," he claimed, warning that upcoming elections could "undermine national stability" due to the Awami League ban.





Despite economic potential highlighted by Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma—who noted India-Bangladesh could be "catalysts for sustainable growth"—communal violence threatens regional stability. Bangladesh's interim authorities face mounting pressure to ensure minority safety before the polls.





As Narsingdi police pursue leads from the chilling CCTV footage, Chanchal Bhowmik's death serves as a stark reminder of Bangladesh's precarious security landscape. The international community watches closely as elections approach amid fears of further escalation.





Agencies







