The ISRO–ESA Heliophysics Workshop has emerged as a pivotal platform for fostering global collaboration in solar research. Jointly organised by the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) in Thiruvananthapuram, the event convened leading scientists, young researchers, and students from around the world at the scenic Kovalam venue.





This gathering underscores the growing synergy between India's space program and international partners in addressing critical heliophysics challenges.





Held from 22 January, the workshop emphasises joint analysis of solar data from three flagship missions: India's Aditya-L1, and the European Space Agency's (ESA) Solar Orbiter and Proba-3. IIST Vice-Chancellor Dr Dipankar Banerjee highlighted these efforts during a press conference, noting how complementary coronagraph observations from Indian and European spacecraft are unlocking novel scientific insights. Data products and analytical techniques emerging from the discussions will soon enter the public domain, democratising access to cutting-edge solar research.





Fully funded by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the event prioritises capacity building, especially for emerging researchers. Approximately 230 participants, including nearly 40 international delegates, are engaged in the programme. The agenda features 34 invited lectures and around 100 poster presentations, blending expert discourse with hands-on contributions from the next generation.





Diverse attendees enrich the workshop's scope, encompassing students from premier Indian institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), IIST, and the Udaipur Solar Observatory. European students and Indian scholars studying overseas also participate, creating a truly global exchange. The daily structure includes morning plenary lectures followed by specialised technical sessions, many drawn from student-submitted abstracts.





Dr Banerjee stressed the workshop's role in empowering young scientists by offering them a stage to present before an international audience. Such exposure not only hones their skills but also bolsters their career prospects in top-tier research institutions worldwide. This aligns with ISRO's broader commitment to nurturing indigenous talent in space science.





ESA representatives voiced optimism for reciprocal initiatives, proposing similar workshops in Europe with Indian participation. They envisage these events enabling European students to gain from direct interactions, thereby deepening bilateral ties. Further collaborative programmes across varied scientific themes are anticipated in the years ahead, signalling a robust future partnership.





Discussions spotlighted artificial intelligence's transformative role in heliophysics, particularly for space-weather forecasting. Speakers underscored AI's prowess in rapidly processing and standardising vast datasets, essential for predicting solar events. This technological integration promises enhanced accuracy in modelling solar phenomena.





Media briefings delved into solar storms and solar winds, elucidating their disruptive potential on satellite communications and GPS systems. Experts explained how these phenomena ripple through Earth's near-space environment, affecting everything from power grids to aviation navigation. Timely forecasting, they argued, is vital for mitigating such risks.





India's enduring legacy in solar science received prominent mention. Historical observations from the Kodaikanal Solar Observatory, dating back to 1904, have been digitised, forming one of the world's longest continuous solar data archives. This treasure trove continues to underpin global sunspot number calculations, affirming India's foundational contributions.





Dr Banerjee affirmed that the ongoing dialogues between ISRO and ESA scientists are laying the groundwork for enduring collaborations in solar and space research. Amid rising geopolitical emphasis on space domain awareness, such partnerships enhance India's strategic positioning in heliophysics and beyond.





Based On UNI Report







