



Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva engaged in a significant telephone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, focusing on Lula's forthcoming state visit to New Delhi scheduled from 19 to 21 February.





The leaders underscored the importance of the Brazil-India Business Forum, which will coincide with Lula's visit and feature the inauguration of the Apex-Brasil office in the Indian capital.





In a post on X, President Lula detailed the discussion, noting that they reviewed the bilateral agenda alongside global concerns. He emphasised their shared commitment to peace in Gaza, multilateralism, and democracy.





Prime Minister Modi echoed this sentiment in his own X post, highlighting the robust momentum in the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership. He described their close cooperation as vital for advancing the interests of the Global South.





Modi expressed enthusiasm about hosting Lula soon, stating that the partnership was poised to reach new heights in the coming year.





This dialogue builds on recent milestones in bilateral ties. In December 2025, India and Brazil signed a landmark tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance dairy cattle and buffalo genomics.





The agreement involves Brazil's Embrapa, Fazenda Floresta & DNAMark, and Indian firms including Leads Genetics Pvt Ltd, BL Kamdhenu Farms Ltd, and Leads Connect Services Pvt Ltd. It marks the first business-to-government collaboration in bovine genomics between the two nations.





This initiative reflects converging priorities in agricultural innovation, livestock improvement, and food security, positioning both countries as leaders in cattle genetics.





Defence cooperation has also gained momentum. In December 2025, India's Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, visited Brazil and met key officials including Celso Amorim, the President's Chief Advisor, and Defence Minister Jose Mucio Monteiro.





Their discussions covered expanding defence engagement, industry collaboration, and capability-building for interoperability. They also addressed regional dynamics in the South Atlantic and Indo-Pacific.





These engagements reaffirm India and Brazil's shared vision for a rules-based international order and their commitment to "Bridges of Friendship" in defence.





The upcoming state visit occurs against the backdrop of both nations' leadership in BRICS. As BRICS allies, India and Brazil continue to champion reformed multilateralism to address global challenges.





Trade relations show promise, with the Business Forum expected to explore new opportunities in sectors like agriculture, defence, and technology.





Lula's visit to New Delhi will provide a platform to deepen economic ties, potentially leading to agreements that enhance bilateral trade volumes. The strategic partnership gains added significance amid evolving global geopolitics, where both nations prioritise the Global South's voice.





This high-level interaction demonstrates the deepening synergy between India and Brazil across diplomacy, defence, economy, and multilateral forums.





Based On ANI Report







