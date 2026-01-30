



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a productive meeting with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in New Delhi on Thursday, 29 January 2026. The discussions underscored the multifaceted nature of the India-US partnership, with both leaders expressing optimism about its future trajectory.





In a post on X, Jaishankar noted his pleasure in meeting Gor and welcomed him to the role. He highlighted that their conversation spanned numerous dimensions of bilateral ties. Jaishankar voiced confidence that Gor would play a pivotal role in further strengthening India-US relations.





Ambassador Gor echoed this sentiment in his own X post, describing the exchange as highly substantive. The talks covered key areas including defence cooperation, trade expansion, and collaboration on critical minerals. Gor urged followers to "stay tuned for much more," signalling imminent developments.





This meeting assumes added significance amid Jaishankar's planned visit to the United States next week. Sources indicate the trip will build on recent high-level interactions, reinforcing momentum in bilateral engagements.





The timing aligns closely with the inaugural Critical Minerals Ministerial hosted by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on 4 February. The event aims to unite global partners in bolstering resilient supply chains for critical minerals, vital for economic security, technological advancement, and the energy transition.





The US State Department emphasised that secure critical mineral supplies are essential to America's national security and leadership in emerging technologies. India, with its growing reserves and processing capabilities, stands as a natural partner in this endeavour, potentially deepening supply chain diversification away from traditional dependencies.





Recent weeks have seen a flurry of India-US diplomatic activity. On 25 January, Jaishankar met a US congressional delegation comprising Representatives Mike Rogers of Alabama, Adam Smith of Washington state, and Jimmy Patronis of Florida, alongside Ambassador Gor. The discussions encompassed bilateral ties, Indo-Pacific dynamics, and the Ukraine conflict.





Jaishankar described these interactions as a vital facet of New Delhi-Washington relations. Gor characterised the session as "productive," poised to advance security cooperation, trade growth, and joint efforts in critical technologies.





Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal also engaged with US Senator Steve Daines and Ambassador Gor recently. Their "productive exchange" focused on bilateral economic relations, highlighting synergies in trade and investment.





These encounters reflect the robustness of India-US ties under the current administrations. Defence remains a cornerstone, with ongoing initiatives like co-production of military hardware, intelligence sharing, and joint exercises enhancing interoperability amid shared concerns in the Indo-Pacific.





Trade discussions signal intent to expand beyond current levels, targeting sectors like semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and green energy. Critical minerals—encompassing lithium, rare earths, and cobalt—emerge as a strategic priority, given India's push for self-reliance via initiatives like the PLI scheme and the US's friend-shoring strategy.





Jaishankar's upcoming US visit could catalyse agreements on these fronts, including potential memoranda on mineral supply chains. This aligns with broader Quad frameworks and iCET initiatives, fostering technological convergence.





The partnership's evolution carries geopolitical weight. As India navigates relations with Russia amid Ukraine tensions, its US engagements affirm strategic autonomy while counterbalancing China. Ambassador Gor's proactive diplomacy, evident in these meetings, bodes well for continuity.





These developments portend a phase of accelerated cooperation, fortifying India-US relations against global uncertainties.





ANI







