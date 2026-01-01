



Kalyani Strategic Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bharat Forge, stands poised to commence proof testing of its two new indigenous naval cannons—a 76mm and a 30mm variant—in 2026.





This development marks a significant stride in India's push for self-reliance in naval artillery, with the 30mm gun potentially ready as early as August 2026. These cannons represent fully Indian-designed systems, tailored for maritime applications and distinct from prior land-based artillery efforts by the firm.





Bharat Forge has built substantial expertise in artillery systems, evidenced by its recent Letter of Intent with US firm AM General to supply advanced cannons, marking the first such export from an Indian manufacturer to the United States.





This deal, signed at IDEX 2025 in Abu Dhabi, underscores global confidence in Kalyani's capabilities, particularly in 105mm and 155mm calibres, which form the foundation for smaller naval adaptations. The company's Chairman, Baba Kalyani, hailed it as pathbreaking, highlighting battle-proven solutions for modern warfare.





The 30mm naval cannon builds on Bharat Forge's successful trials of modular turrets for infantry combat vehicles, featuring the 30×173mm calibre—a NATO standard balancing firepower and versatility.





These systems offer an effective range beyond 2,000 metres, with ammunition types like armour-piercing fin-stabilised discarding sabot rounds for light armour and high-explosive incendiary for infantry or low-flying threats. Naval variants incorporate shipborne stability enhancements, distinguishing them from land counterparts tested at Balasore range.





For the 76mm cannon, Kalyani draws inspiration from compact, high-rate-of-fire designs like legacy OTO Melara systems, but fully indigenises for Indian Navy needs such as anti-missile point defence and anti-surface roles. Expected to achieve rates up to 120 rounds per minute with guided munitions extending ranges to 40km, it addresses gaps in medium-calibre shipboard weaponry. Proof testing in 2026 will validate recoil management, structural integrity, and integration with electro-optical fire control systems.





This initiative aligns with broader Bharat Forge defence expansions, including a ₹2,770 crore carbine contract and ₹250 crore underwater systems order from the Ministry of Defence, both due by late 2026 under fast-track norms.





Facilities in Jejuri near Pune ramp up production, leveraging metallurgy and engineering prowess to scale from 50,000-60,000 units annually. Recent GRSE trials of indigenous 30mm naval surface guns further validate the ecosystem for such integrations.





Strategic implications abound as these cannons reduce import dependence, vital for Project 17A frigates and future corvettes requiring dual 30mm mounts per vessel. Export potential surges post-AM General pact, positioning India as a naval artillery exporter amid US-India defence pacts. Baba Kalyani noted in late 2025 interviews that these guns will equip every Indian warship, with readiness by end-2026.





Challenges include achieving naval-specific stabilisers amid maritime vibrations, yet Kalyani's turret breakthroughs—welded ballistic aluminium offering STANAG 4569 Level 2 protection—signal maturity. Testing at dedicated proving grounds will prioritise accuracy and endurance, paving clearance paths. Successful outcomes could secure Navy contracts, boosting 'Make in India' with over 70% indigenous content.





In the geopolitical landscape, these developments counter regional naval threats in the Indian Ocean, enhancing multi-role capabilities against drones, missiles, and surface craft. Bharat Forge's pivot from forgings to full weapon systems mirrors global leaders like John Cockerill, with naval guns filling voids left by foreign suppliers. By 2026, proof tests may culminate in live-fire demonstrations, accelerating induction timelines.





