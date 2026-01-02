



A grenade explosion rocked Chenak Chowk in Balochistan's Sibi district on Thursday evening, claiming one life and injuring five others, according to local police authorities cited by Dawn News.





The blast occurred at approximately 7:05 pm, with Station House Officer Ghulam Ali Abro confirming it as a targeted grenade attack. "One person lost his life, and five others were wounded," the SHO stated, noting the prompt response from security forces and Edhi ambulances.





All six injured individuals were rushed to a nearby hospital, though one succumbed to his injuries en route. Sibi's Deputy Inspector General of Police, Barkat Khosa, reported that the remaining casualties received treatment at the Teaching Hospital, while the deceased's body was released to his family.





Police have since intensified security measures across the area, with investigations underway to identify the perpetrators and their motives. This incident underscores the persistent volatility in Balochistan, a province long plagued by insurgent activities and targeted violence.





Just last month, a similar grenade attack in the Wadh area of Khuzdar district killed an eight-year-old child and wounded five family members, including two women. Unidentified assailants hurled the explosive into a courtyard occupied by families from Sindh's Kashmore district, highlighting the indiscriminate nature of such assaults.





Pakistan's security landscape has deteriorated markedly since the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) abandoned its ceasefire with the government in November 2022. Militant strikes have surged, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, straining law enforcement resources.





Data from the Islamabad-based Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) reveals 2025 as the deadliest year in over a decade, with violence rising by nearly 34 per cent. This escalation traces back to 2021, coinciding with the Taliban's resurgence in Afghanistan, which emboldened cross-border militancy.





Baloch insurgent groups, such as the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Baloch Liberation Front (BLF), have claimed responsibility for numerous attacks, often targeting military personnel, infrastructure, and symbols of Pakistani state presence. These outfits demand greater autonomy and resource control for the Baloch people.





The Sibi blast fits a pattern of urban grenade attacks, which are low-cost yet high-impact tactics employed by militants to sow fear and disrupt daily life. Chenak Chowk, a bustling commercial hub, amplifies the psychological toll on civilians.





Human rights organisations have decried the cycle of violence, pointing to enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and media suppression as exacerbating factors. Recent protests by the Free Balochistan Movement in the UK spotlight alleged abductions of Baloch women, drawing international scrutiny.





Pakistan's counter-insurgency operations, including military sweeps and intelligence-led raids, have yielded mixed results. Critics argue that heavy-handed tactics alienate locals, fuelling recruitment into separatist ranks.





Economic underdevelopment compounds the unrest, with Balochistan's vast mineral wealth—gas, coal, and copper—generating minimal benefits for residents amid accusations of exploitation by Islamabad. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects through the province have become prime targets.





India has observed these developments with concern, given Balochistan's proximity to its borders and allegations of Pakistani use of the region for cross-border terrorism. New Delhi has occasionally amplified Baloch voices on global platforms, framing it as a human rights issue.





As investigations into the Sibi attack continue, the incident serves as a stark reminder of Balochistan's fragile security equilibrium. Without addressing root causes—political marginalisation, economic disparity, and governance failures—the province risks further descent into chaos.





Based On ANI Report







