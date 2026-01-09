



In a significant development for counter-insurgency efforts in central India, 63 Naxalites surrendered in Dantewada district, Chhattisgarh, on Friday. Among them, 36 carried a collective bounty exceeding Rs 1.19 crore, marking a major blow to Maoist networks in the region.





The surrender took place before senior police officials and personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), under the 'Poona Margem' initiative, which emphasises rehabilitation and social reintegration.





Dantewada Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai confirmed the details, noting that the group included 18 women cadres. These individuals had been active across key Maoist strongholds, including the south Bastar division, west Bastar division, and Maad division within Chhattisgarh, as well as areas bordering Odisha. Their decision to lay down arms reflects growing disillusionment with the Naxalite cause.





The surrendering Naxalites cited the state government's surrender and rehabilitation policy as a key factor in their choice. This policy, which offers financial aid and vocational training, has proven instrumental in encouraging defections. SP Rai highlighted that the cadres expressed admiration for its comprehensive approach to reintegration into mainstream society.





Particularly notable among the group were seven high-value cadres, each with a bounty of Rs 8 lakh. They included Paklu, alias Pradip Oyam (45), secretary of the Maoists' Kalahandi area committee; Mohan, alias Azad Kadti (32), a divisional committee member; his wife Sumitra, alias Droupati Chapa (30), secretary of the Bhairamarh area committee; Hungi, alias Radhika Lekam (28), a platoon party committee member; Sukhram Tati (20), member of Company No. 1; Pandu Madkam (19), member of Company No. 7; and Somdu Kadti (21), also from Company No. 7.





The bounty distribution extended to other cadres, with seven more carrying Rs 5 lakh each, eight with ₹2 lakh each, 11 with ₹1 lakh each, and three with ₹50,000 each. In total, these 36 rewarded individuals accounted for ₹1,19,50,000 in outstanding bounties. The remaining 27 cadres, though without individual rewards, bolstered the scale of this mass surrender.





Immediate relief measures are in place for all 63 individuals, with each receiving Rs 50,000 in assistance. They will undergo further rehabilitation as per government guidelines, which include skill development programmes, housing support, and monitoring to prevent relapse. This structured process aims to ensure long-term societal absorption.





The event underscores a broader trend in Chhattisgarh's anti-Naxal operations. Just two days prior, on 7 January, 26 Naxalites had surrendered in the neighbouring Sukma district. Such surrenders disrupt Maoist command structures and provide valuable intelligence for ongoing security operations.





Looking at the bigger picture, over 1,500 Naxalites laid down arms across Chhattisgarh in 2025 alone. This figure represents a sustained campaign of pressure through a combination of kinetic actions by forces like the CRPF and District Reserve Guard (DRG), alongside attractive rehabilitation incentives. Security analysts view it as evidence of eroding Maoist morale amid relentless operations in Bastar.





CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh was present during the ceremony, symbolising central government's commitment. His involvement highlights inter-agency coordination in tackling left-wing extremism, which has long plagued India's 'Red Corridor'. Dantewada, a hotbed of Naxal activity, has witnessed intensified efforts, including road connectivity projects and development schemes to win over local tribes.





The surrender of senior figures like Pradip Oyam, with cross-border links to Odisha, could yield critical insights into Maoist operations beyond Chhattisgarh. Interrogations may reveal supply lines, funding networks, and plans for retaliatory strikes. Meanwhile, the rehabilitation of women cadres addresses gender-specific vulnerabilities exploited by Naxal groups.





Challenges persist, however, as Maoist leadership remains entrenched in remote terrains. Yet, events like this bolster morale among security forces and civilians alike. By 2026, sustained momentum could further shrink the insurgents' operational space, paving the way for development in these neglected regions.





This mass surrender not only depletes Naxal ranks but also sends a powerful message to holdouts: the path to redemption offers dignity and opportunity. As Chhattisgarh intensifies its multi-pronged strategy, such milestones signal progress towards a Naxal-free state.





Based On PTI Report







