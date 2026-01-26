



India celebrated its 77th Republic Day on Monday, 26 January 2026, with a majestic parade along Delhi's Kartavya Path, showcasing the nation's military prowess and cultural tapestry.





President Droupadi Murmu presided over the event, joined by distinguished chief guests: European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The parade, themed 'Vividata Mein Ekta'—unity in diversity—opened with around 100 artists performing to evoke India's rich heritage.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the dignitaries, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, top military leaders, foreign diplomats, and senior officials. The spectacle highlighted 150 years of 'Vande Mataram', blending patriotic fervour with displays of indigenous defence capabilities, from advanced fighter jets to missile systems—a nod to India's 'Make in India' push in aerospace and military technology.





Amid the festivities, French President Emmanuel Macron extended warm greetings to India via his official X account. He shared a cherished throwback selfie from 2024, capturing a moment with PM Modi at Jaipur's iconic Hawa Mahal during Macron's visit as chief guest for the 75th Republic Day.





"What a wonderful memory of the Republic Day we shared together in 2024! My dear friend Narendra Modi, dear Indian friends, my very best wishes on this great day of celebration," Macron wrote.





The post underscored the deepening India-France strategic partnership, forged over decades through defence deals, space collaboration, and joint military exercises like Varuna.





Macron's 2024 visit had elevated ties, culminating in landmark agreements on Rafale jets, nuclear submarines, and satellite launches—key to India's indigenous manufacturing ambitions under DRDO and ISRO.





Looking ahead, Macron teased future engagements: "See you in February to continue building together." He is slated to visit India next month for the AI Summit, signalling expanded cooperation in emerging technologies. This aligns with the ongoing 'Year of Innovation', where Franco-Indian ventures in AI, quantum computing, and green energy are gaining momentum.





PM Modi's recent meeting with Emmanuel Bonne, Macron's diplomatic advisor, reinforced this trajectory. "Reaffirmed the strong and trusted India-France Strategic Partnership, marked by close cooperation across multiple domains," Modi posted on X. He highlighted expanding collaboration in innovation, technology, and education, while exchanging views on regional and global challenges, from Indo-Pacific security to climate action.





The exchange reflects broader geopolitical synergy. France remains India's oldest defence partner, supplying Scorpene submarines and co-developing missiles, while joint ISRO-CNRS space projects advance satellite tech. Macron's Republic Day gesture thus serves as a timely reminder of mutual trust amid global uncertainties.





As India marked this milestone Republic Day—77 years since adopting its Constitution—the Franco-Indian selfie not only evoked nostalgia but also symbolised enduring friendship. With Macron's impending visit, both nations eye new horizons in defence tech, AI, and strategic autonomy.





