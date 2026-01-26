



India's Republic Day parade on 26 January 2026 placed the spotlight squarely on the nation's military might, spotlighting weapon systems pivotal to Operation Sindoor, the daring counterterror operation of 2025.





This grand display along Kartavya Path—formerly Rajpath—featured rolling weapons platforms and defence systems, underscoring the armed forces' combat readiness and technological edge.





The aerial spectacle over Raisina Hills included Indian Air Force formations flying past in the presence of European chief guests, foreign delegations, and thousands of spectators.





A striking highlight was the Operation Sindoor flag unfurled mid-air, delivering a potent message of deterrence and preparedness.





For the first time, the 'Battle Array' formation appeared on Kartavya Path, marking a departure from ceremonial pomp towards a combat-ready battlefield configuration.





This shift reflects the Indian Army's embrace of modern, multi-domain warfare doctrines.





A glass-encased Integrated Operational Centre (IOC) replica depicting Operation Sindoor rolled down the avenue during the 77th Republic Day parade.





The exhibit vividly illustrated the operation's execution, emphasising seamless tri-services coordination under national and military leadership.





Operation Sindoor neutralised over 100 terrorists and enemy soldiers, destroyed key adversary assets, and halted the enemy within 88 hours.





It was launched in response to the April 2025 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, prompting precision strikes on terrorist bases in Pakistan.





The tri-services tableaux sent a firm message to Pakistan, showcasing the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile's striking power alongside the formidable S-400 air defence system.





The S-400, dubbed the 'Sudarshan Chakra', proved its mettle during heightened tensions with the nuclear-armed neighbour in May 2025.





BrahMos delivered decisive blows on enemy targets, while Akash and S-400 systems shielded civilian areas under the integrated defence umbrella.





In the Combat Support Elements segment, Divyastra and Shaktibaan systems took centre stage, mounted on High Mobility Vehicles (HMV 6x6).





These platforms embody the Indian Army's drive for indigenisation and modernisation.





India unveiled its next-generation unmanned warfare prowess through Shaktibaan and Divyastra, centred on advanced surveillance and targeting.





Equipped with swarm drones, tethered drone systems, and the indigenous hybrid UAV ZOLT for artillery fire direction, they herald precision warfare. Their lethality is amplified by loitering munitions including Harop, Mini Harpy, Peacekeeper, ATS (Extended Range), ATS (Medium Range), and Sky Striker.





The defence ministry notes these enable deployment of swarm drones, long-range strike drones, and loitering munitions for battlefield dominance. The parade's theme, 'Virasat, Vividhta aur Vikas'—heritage, diversity, and development—wove through the displays, celebrating India's martial legacy and forward march.





Civilian support and inter-service synergy were depicted as cornerstones of Operation Sindoor's triumph in the IOC exhibit.





The Rafale-led flypast capped the event, offering a global showcase of India's aerial strength and operational finesse.





This Republic Day parade thus transformed into a vivid assertion of India's resolve, blending tradition with cutting-edge defence capabilities.





