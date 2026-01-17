



The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has firmly distanced itself from Salman Khan's forthcoming film "Battle of Galwan", emphasising that it plays no role in such cinematic ventures.





During a weekly media briefing on Friday, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal responded to queries about the movie by stating that film-making matters in India fall under the purview of relevant authorities.





The film, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salman Khan alongside his mother Salma Khan, is slated for release on 17 April. It centres on the 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley, with Salman portraying Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment who lost his life in the confrontation.





Santosh Babu, who sacrificed his life alongside 19 other Indian soldiers while defending Indian territory, was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra, India's second-highest wartime gallantry honour. His portrayal in the film has generated significant anticipation, particularly following the release of a 1.12-minute teaser on Salman's 60th birthday on 27 December.





The teaser swiftly gained traction online, sparking buzz across Indian media outlets. However, it also drew sharp criticism from various Chinese media sources, highlighting ongoing sensitivities surrounding the incident.





Jaiswal's remarks came amid reports suggesting the MEA had raised objections to the film's depiction of the Galwan clash. He clarified, "We understand that a film of this nature is being planned. Issues regarding film-making in India, as you are well aware, are looked after by the relevant authorities. And as far as we are concerned, MEA has no role in this or such ventures."





The Galwan Valley clash occurred on 15 June 2020, amid a broader military standoff in eastern Ladakh that erupted in May of that year. The violent hand-to-hand combat resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian Army personnel, severely straining India-China relations.





China officially acknowledged the loss of five military officers and soldiers in February 2021, though credible assessments indicate the Chinese casualties were substantially higher. The incident underscored deep-seated border tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).





Government sources, speaking on 30 December, reiterated that cinemas represent artistic expression in India, with no restrictions imposed on them. This stance aligns with the MEA's position, deferring oversight to bodies such as the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).





The film's announcement revives public memory of the Galwan heroes, whose bravery continues to resonate in national discourse on border security. Salman's involvement, given his stature in Bollywood, amplifies its potential reach, blending commercial appeal with patriotic themes.





Critics from across the border have lambasted the teaser for its portrayal of events, reflecting persistent narrative divergences between India and China on the clash. Indian media coverage has largely focused on the teaser's production quality and emotional impact.





As release approaches, the project invites scrutiny over how it balances factual accuracy with cinematic licence. The MEA's hands-off approach signals a deliberate separation of diplomatic functions from cultural productions.





In the broader context of India-China ties, Galwan remains a flashpoint, with disengagement processes in Ladakh ongoing but incomplete. Films like this could influence public sentiment, though official channels prioritise bilateral mechanisms.





Salman Khan's decision to honour Santosh Babu underscores Bollywood's growing inclination towards military-themed narratives, following successes like "Uri: The Surgical Strike". Producers anticipate strong box-office performance amid heightened national pride.





The CBFC's role will prove pivotal in determining the film's final cut, ensuring compliance with certification guidelines without governmental interference in content. Jaiswal's briefing thus reinforces institutional boundaries in a politically charged domain.





This development occurs against a backdrop of India's push for indigenous defence storytelling, mirroring advancements in military modernisation. As audiences await 17 April, "Battle of Galwan" stands poised to reignite conversations on sacrifice and sovereignty.





