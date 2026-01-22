



India's Indian Air Force is set to showcase a striking 'Sindoor' formation during the Republic Day flypast, featuring Rafale, Su-30, Jaguar, and MiG-29 combat jets.





This display will symbolise the air arm's dominance in the four-day hostilities with Pakistan last May, known as Operation Sindoor.





In total, 29 aircraft will participate in the flypast, including four transport planes and nine helicopters, as confirmed by military officials. The formations on show will include Sindoor, Dhwaj, Prahar, Garud, Arjan, Varuna, and Vajrang, highlighting a diverse array of capabilities.





The Sindoor formation itself will comprise two Rafale jets, two MiG-29s, two Su-30s, and one Jaguar—all platforms that played key roles in Operation Sindoor. Additional aircraft in the flypast will feature Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH), Apache attack helicopters, the Indian Navy's P-8I maritime surveillance aircraft, and Mi-17 utility helicopters.





A special formation will be dedicated to commemorating Operation Sindoor, carrying its flag as a tribute to India's high-precision tri-services campaign against Pakistan from 7 to 10 May. This element underscores the operation's significance in recent military history.





Operation Sindoor was launched on 7 May in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, with India conducting air strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan-controlled territories. The action sparked four days of intense clashes, culminating in an understanding to halt military operations by the evening of 10 May.





The Republic Day celebrations mark India's 77th anniversary on Monday, featuring a grand parade with elite marching contingents, missiles, and indigenous weapon systems. Chief guests will be President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.





This flypast not only celebrates national pride but also reaffirms the Indian Air Force's operational prowess, drawing directly from the successes of Operation Sindoor. It serves as a potent reminder of India's resolve in countering cross-border terrorism.





Based On India TV News Report







