



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged with ambassadors from several European Union countries in New Delhi on Thursday, highlighting the critical role of stronger India-EU ties in mitigating global economic risks.





The discussions underscored how enhanced bilateral relations could de-risk the world economy through cooperation on resilient supply chains, amid rising volatility in international affairs.





Jaishankar described the current global landscape as one where volatility and instability have become the new normal, a point he emphasised during his interactions with the EU envoys.





In a post on X, the Minister expressed pleasure at the opportunity to interact with the ambassadors, focusing on the pressing uncertainties shaping world events. He advocated for deeper India-EU collaboration that would not only bolster economic stability but also reassure the international community through shared public goods.





These include humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations, anti-piracy efforts in key maritime regions, and collaborative development projects worldwide.





Furthermore, Jaishankar stressed that fortified trade, mobility, and security partnerships between India and the EU would help stabilise the global order at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions.





Looking ahead, he noted the forthcoming visit of Members of the European Parliament to India around Republic Day, anticipating productive exchanges.





Jaishankar also expressed keen anticipation for the attendance of European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der der Leyen at India's Republic Day celebrations, signalling high-level commitment to the partnership.





This diplomatic outreach builds on recent milestones, such as the joint unveiling earlier this week of the logo for the India-Spain Dual Year of Culture, Tourism, and Artificial Intelligence.





The event marked 70 years of diplomatic relations between India and Spain, coinciding with an official visit by Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares.





During wide-ranging talks, Jaishankar and Albares covered bilateral cooperation across trade, investment, defence, technology, education, and people-to-people ties.





The discussions reaffirmed the robust political dialogue between the two nations, with Spain extending support for broader India-EU engagement in multiple domains.





Notably, Spain's inclusion in India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) was welcomed, enhancing maritime security collaboration in a strategically vital region.





These developments reflect India's proactive diplomacy in fostering resilient partnerships with Europe, countering global disruptions from supply chain vulnerabilities to security challenges.





As EU leaders prepare for Republic Day engagements, the momentum suggests a maturing India-EU strategic axis poised to influence economic recovery and geopolitical steadiness worldwide.





Based On ANI Report







