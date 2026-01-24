



Nine Naxalites carrying a combined bounty of ₹47 lakh have surrendered to authorities in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, marking a significant blow to Maoist operations in the region.





The surrender occurred on Friday before senior police officials, as confirmed by Amresh Mishra, Inspector General of Police for the Raipur Range.





These cadres, including seven women, were affiliated with the Nagri and Sitanadi area committees, as well as the Mainpur Local Guerrilla Squad under the Dhamtari-Gariaband-Nuapada division of the Odisha Maoist committee.





The group cited disillusionment with the Maoist ideology, which they described as hollow, alongside the severe hardships of life in the forests.





They expressed particular admiration for the Chhattisgarh state government's surrender and rehabilitation policy, which offers incentives and support for reintegration into mainstream society.





Among the high-profile surrenders was Jyoti alias Jaini, aged 28 and secretary of the Sitanadi area committee, who carried an individual bounty of ₹8 lakh.





Equally significant was Usha alias Balamma, 45, a divisional committee member also bearing a ₹8 lakh reward; she hails from Telangana.





Six others—Ramdas Markam (30), Roni alias Uma (25), Niranjan alias Podia (25), Sindhu alias Somadi (25), Reena alias Chiro (25), and Amila alias Sanni (25)—each carried bounties of ₹5 lakh.





The youngest, Lakshmi Punem (18), had a reward of ₹1 lakh on her head; the rest originate from various districts across Chhattisgarh.





Critically, five of the cadres handed over two INSAS rifles, two single-loading rifles (SLRs), a carbine, and a muzzle-loading gun, depriving the Maoists of valuable weaponry.





IG Mishra highlighted the broader impact: with this surrender, all listed Maoist cadres—from lowest ranks to leadership—operating in Dhamtari, Gariaband, and adjacent Nuapada district in Odisha have now been either neutralised, surrendered, or rendered inactive.





This effectively clears the Raipur police range of organised Maoist presence in these areas, a rare operational vacuum for the insurgents.





Sustained police persuasion efforts continue to encourage remaining area committees to lay down arms under the rehabilitation scheme.





The development follows a similar incident on 19 January, when nine Naxalites with a ₹45 lakh collective bounty surrendered in neighbouring Gariaband district.





Year-to-date, approximately 189 Naxalites have surrendered across Chhattisgarh, reflecting the policy's growing success in eroding Maoist ranks.





Odisha Police have concurrently declared Nawarangpur district Naxal-free, underscoring a regional push to dismantle Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) networks spanning state borders.





This aligns with the Central government's ambitious deadline of 31 March 2026 to eradicate Naxalism nationwide, intensifying operations in core 'Red Corridor' zones like Chhattisgarh.





The surrenders disrupt the Dhamtari-Gariaband-Nuapada division, a key logistical hub for Maoist cross-border activities between Chhattisgarh and Odisha.





Women forming the majority (seven of nine) signals vulnerabilities in Maoist recruitment and retention, particularly among forest-dwelling cadres facing attrition from operations and privations.





The recovered arms—INSAS rifles and others—represent standard insurgent kit, whose loss hampers the group's tactical capabilities in ambushes and hit-and-run raids.





Chhattisgarh's rehabilitation policy, blending financial aid, skill training, and security assurances, has proven instrumental, with over 180 surrenders this year alone.





As the 2026 deadline looms, such events bolster momentum, though challenges persist in remote terrains and ideological strongholds.





Neutralising top cadres like Jyoti and Balamma severs command chains, potentially triggering further defections in fragmented divisions.