



Former diplomat Suresh K Goel dismissed Pakistani reports of a handshake between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq as laughable.





The brief interaction occurred on the sidelines of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia's funeral in Dhaka. Goel remarked that Pakistani ministers tend to "stalk" Indian leaders, eagerly approaching them in hopes of sparking change despite ongoing hostilities.





In an ANI interview, Goel highlighted the current climate of tension, citing continued terrorism from Pakistan into Indian territory. He pointed to Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's flaunting of military prowess and the re-establishment of terrorist bases by the Pakistani army and ISI.





Goel emphasised that such actions mock Indian victories and falsify events, rendering any perceived diplomatic overture absurd.





Pakistan's National Assembly Secretariat issued a press release claiming Jaishankar approached Sadiq for the handshake, as reported by Dawn. Pakistani media amplified the gesture, framing it as a potential diplomatic opening amid strained ties. Indian sources, however, described it as mere protocol at a funeral, not substantive engagement.





India-Pakistan relations deteriorated sharply following the Pahalgam terror attack on 22 April 2025, where militants killed 26 tourists, mostly Hindus, in Jammu and Kashmir. The Resistance Front, linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, initially claimed responsibility before retracting it. India accused Pakistan of sponsoring cross-border terrorism.





In response, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, expelled Pakistani diplomats, closed border crossings, and imposed visa bans. Pakistan retaliated by suspending the Simla Agreement, restricting trade, and closing airspace, leading to skirmishes along the Line of Control.





The crisis escalated on 7 May 2025 with India's Operation Sindoor, involving precision missile strikes on nine terror camps of Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. India reported over 100 militants killed, avoiding civilian or military targets. Pakistan claimed civilian casualties, including mosques.





A ceasefire followed on 10 May 2025 after India repelled Pakistani escalation and targeted airbases. India has maintained that future engagement requires Pakistan to dismantle terror infrastructure and ensure a terrorism-free environment.





This Dhaka handshake marks rare high-level contact since the 2025 conflict, contrasting with prior acrimony like the 2023 SCO meeting. Neither side planned bilateral talks at the funeral, underscoring persistent distrust. Goel's comments reflect India's firm stance against normalising ties without accountability for terrorism.





Pakistan's eagerness to spotlight the handshake reveals desperation in its leadership, as Goel noted. Amid economic woes and internal challenges, Islamabad seeks any narrative of thaw. India, however, prioritises national security, viewing such gestures as incidental rather than transformative.





The episode at Khaleda Zia's funeral—attended by global dignitaries—highlights Bangladesh's delicate balancing act between India and Pakistan. Jaishankar's attendance signalled India's balanced regional diplomacy, even as it rebuffs Pakistani overtures.





Based On ANI Report







