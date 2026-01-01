



The Sri Lanka Navy has recognised eight foreign naval vessels, including two from India, for their pivotal role in delivering humanitarian assistance following the devastating Cyclone Ditwah.





This cyclone struck the island nation in late November 2025, claiming over 600 lives and causing widespread destruction through flooding, landslides, and infrastructure collapse.





The honours underscore a remarkable display of international solidarity amid a crisis that overwhelmed local response capacities.





Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya personally conveyed her gratitude to diplomatic representatives from the involved nations. Sri Lanka Navy spokesman Commander Sampath announced the commendations on 1 January 2026, highlighting the vessels' contributions during the immediate aftermath of the disaster. This gesture reflects the deepening ties of regional cooperation in times of adversity.





Cyclone Ditwah made landfall on 27 November 2025, exacerbating an already severe weather event that began on 16 November. Torrential rains triggered landslides and floods across the country, leading to the collapse of critical infrastructure. As of 1 January 2026, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) in Colombo reported 644 fatalities and 175 individuals still missing, with recovery efforts ongoing.





Coincidentally, eight foreign warships, including INS Vikrant and INS Udaygiri from India, were already in Sri Lankan waters for the International Fleet Review 2025. This event celebrated the 75th anniversary of the Sri Lanka Navy. Rather than proceeding with ceremonial activities, the vessels were swiftly repurposed for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations as the cyclone intensified.





The Indian Navy led the charge, with INS Vikrant, an indigenous aircraft carrier, and the frigate INS Udaygiri arriving first on the scene. Helicopters deployed from INS Vikrant played a crucial role in rescue missions, airlifting stranded civilians and delivering supplies to inaccessible areas. This rapid pivot exemplified the agility of naval forces in disaster scenarios.





India launched Operation Sagar Bandhu on the day of landfall, 27 November 2025, mobilising a comprehensive relief effort. The operation delivered more than 1,100 tonnes of essential materials, encompassing dry rations, tents, tarpaulins, hygiene kits, clothing, and water purification units. These supplies addressed immediate needs in flooded and landslide-hit regions.





In addition to matériel, India provided 14.5 tonnes of medicines and medical equipment to bolster healthcare responses. Another 60 tonnes of specialised equipment arrived to support ongoing relief activities, including search-and-rescue operations. The Indian Air Force complemented naval efforts by deploying Mi-17 helicopters, which remained active in Sri Lanka for over two weeks, conducting aerial surveys and evacuations.





The contributions from other nations' vessels, though not individually named in the announcement, were equally vital. Together, these eight ships formed a multinational task force that filled critical gaps in Sri Lanka's strained disaster-response infrastructure. Their combined efforts mitigated further loss of life and facilitated the distribution of aid to remote communities.





Sri Lanka Navy's official release praised the "invaluable support" from these foreign assets, crediting them with restoring hope amid chaos. The redirection of fleet review participants into HADR roles symbolised a profound spirit of global partnership, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region where natural disasters pose recurring threats.





On 23 December 2025, India elevated its commitment through a substantial reconstruction package worth USD 450 million. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced this during meetings with Sri Lankan leaders, reaffirming New Delhi's unwavering support for Colombo's recovery. The package comprises USD 350 million in concessional Lines of Credit and USD 100 million in grants, targeting long-term rebuilding of infrastructure.





This aid builds on India's historical role as a first responder in Sri Lanka's crises, from the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami to recent floods. Operation Sagar Bandhu aligns with India's broader SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) doctrine, emphasising proactive maritime humanitarianism.





It also strengthens bilateral defence ties, evident in joint naval exercises and shared platforms like the fleet review.





The cyclone's toll extended beyond human lives, devastating agriculture, roads, and power grids, with economic repercussions still unfolding. Sri Lanka's government, alongside international partners, now focuses on reconstruction while learning from the event's lessons in early warning and resilience.





The honoured vessels' crews, through their actions, have set a benchmark for future multinational responses.





As Sri Lanka navigates recovery, the Navy's honours serve as a poignant reminder of interdependence in South Asia. India's prominent involvement not only aids a neighbour but also reinforces its strategic posture in the Indian Ocean, where humanitarian diplomacy intersects with security interests. The episode highlights how naval assets, often associated with defence, prove indispensable in safeguarding lives during peacetime calamities.





Based On PTI Report







