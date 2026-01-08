



Pakistan's propaganda surrounding Operation Sindoor has been thoroughly debunked by official US government filings, revealing Islamabad's desperate pleas for American intervention during India's decisive military response.





The revelations stem from documents submitted under the US Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), accessed by NDTV, which expose the stark contrast between Pakistan's public narrative and its private anxieties.





Operation Sindoor, launched by India on 7 May, was a robust counter-terrorism offensive aimed at avenging the brutal massacre of 26 innocents in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam by Pakistan-backed terrorists.





Indian airstrikes targeted terror camps and airbases deep within Pakistani territory, eliminating over 100 terrorists and inflicting significant damage in a matter of days. The operation triggered a brief but intense conflict, culminating in a ceasefire on 10 May, yet Pakistan's official accounts painted a picture of Indian capitulation.





A key FARA document, circulated by lobbying firm Squire Patton Boggs on Islamabad's behalf, betrays profound Pakistani fears that the strikes were merely "paused" rather than concluded.





"We worry that PM Modi has said India has only paused its military action, and attacks on Pakistan could resume," the document candidly stated, highlighting Islamabad's dread of further Indian reprisals.





This admission directly contradicts Pakistan's claims that India initiated ceasefire talks, when in truth, it was Pakistani commanders who urgently sought de-escalation amid mounting losses.





Outmatched by India's superior military capabilities, Pakistan turned to the United States as a last resort, imploring President Donald Trump for assistance to avert renewed attacks.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself reinforced this reality in a July parliamentary address, declaring that "Operation Sindoor was merely suspended" and warning that any further provocation would invite "a fitting and formidable retaliation."





The operation remains "active and resolute," Modi emphasised, underscoring India's unwavering commitment to national security.





Further US filings illuminate Pakistan's extensive lobbying efforts in Washington, with diplomats and defence officials securing over 50 meetings with American lawmakers and administration officials. These engagements, detailed in reports from 6 January, aimed to shape US perceptions in Pakistan's favour, yet they inadvertently exposed the one-sided nature of the appeals.





Crucially, the documents confirm that New Delhi never requested American mediation nor broached ceasefire discussions in official US interactions.





This stands in sharp opposition to Trump's repeated public assertions of US-brokered peace, which lack any evidential basis from the Indian side. Pakistan's misinformation campaign sought to portray Operation Sindoor as a strategic setback for India, but the FARA disclosures dismantle this façade, affirming the precision and effectiveness of India's response.





The Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 civilian lives, served as the unambiguous trigger for Operation Sindoor, galvanising India's resolve against cross-border terrorism.





Indian forces executed the strikes with remarkable accuracy, neutralising high-value terror infrastructure while minimising collateral risks.





Pakistan's air defences proved woefully inadequate, prompting frantic internal assessments that overestimated Indian intentions and capabilities.





As losses mounted by 10 May, Pakistani military leadership conceded the imbalance, prompting the ceasefire request that Islamabad later misrepresented.





The lobbying blitz in the US, involving substantial resources channelled through firms like Squire Patton Boggs, underscores Pakistan's reliance on external influence amid domestic vulnerabilities.





Yet these efforts have backfired, providing irrefutable proof of Pakistan's apprehensions and India's strategic restraint.Modi's parliamentary warning in July not only deterred immediate escalations but also signalled a new era of proactive defence against terror sponsors.





The FARA documents thus serve as a public ledger of Pakistan's duplicity, validating India's narrative of measured yet unyielding retaliation.





In the broader geopolitical context, Operation Sindoor exemplifies India's growing military autonomy and refusal to tolerate proxy aggression from neighbours. Islamabad's overtures to Washington reveal deeper insecurities about confronting a resurgent India, particularly under Modi's assertive leadership.





As 2026 unfolds, these disclosures will likely influence international perceptions of the India-Pakistan dynamic, bolstering India's position on the global stage.





Pakistan's propaganda machine, once adept at shaping narratives, now grapples with the transparency afforded by US regulatory filings. India's transparency in engagements—or lack thereof—with the US further erodes credibility in Pakistani claims of American involvement.





Operation Sindoor stands as a testament to India's operational prowess and strategic clarity, with the busted propaganda laying bare the adversaries' fears.





Based On NDTV Report







