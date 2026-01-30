



Direct air connectivity between Pakistan and Bangladesh has resumed after a 14-year hiatus, marking a significant step in bilateral relations. Biman Bangladesh Airlines operated its inaugural Dhaka-Karachi flight, landing at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport on Thursday night. The Pakistan Airports Authority confirmed the arrival, which was celebrated with a traditional water cannon salute.





Flight tracking data reveals that Biman flight BG341 departed Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 8:15 pm and touched down in Karachi at 11:03 pm. The flight was fully packed, underscoring strong public interest in the revived route. Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori welcomed the development, telling reporters at the airport that cooperation between the two nations would extend beyond aviation into other sectors.





The departure from Dhaka earlier that day drew high-level attention. Bangladesh's Civil Aviation and Tourism Adviser Sheikh Bashiruddin, Pakistan's High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Haider, and other officials saw off the aircraft. During the inaugural ceremony, the Bangladeshi adviser emphasised that the Dhaka-Karachi route aims to enhance connectivity, boost tourism, and strengthen people-to-people links.





Plans are already underway to expand operations. Biman Bangladesh Airlines intends to gradually increase flight frequency while reducing airfares to make travel more accessible. This move aligns with broader efforts to normalise and deepen ties following years of strained relations.





The resumption stems from high-level diplomatic engagements. Pakistan's High Commissioner in Dhaka highlighted discussions between Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on air connectivity. A key agreement was reached during Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar's visit to Dhaka in August last year, where both sides committed to immediate measures for direct flights.





This development follows an announcement earlier this month by both countries to revive operations suspended for 14 years. The suspension dated back to 2012, amid political tensions and security concerns that curtailed civil aviation links. Resuming services now reflects a thaw in relations, potentially paving the way for increased trade, cultural exchanges, and economic collaboration.





For Bangladesh and Pakistan, both facing economic challenges, the route holds strategic value. It could facilitate easier movement of business travellers, students, and families divided by the 1971 separation. Karachi, as Pakistan's economic hub, and Dhaka, Bangladesh's bustling capital, stand to benefit from shorter travel times compared to circuitous routes via Middle Eastern hubs.





Regional implications are noteworthy, especially in South Asia's complex geopolitical landscape. Improved connectivity might encourage dialogue on shared issues like water resources and border management. It also signals Bangladesh's interim government's outreach to neighbours, contrasting with past alignments under Sheikh Hasina's administration.





ANI







