



Pakistan and the United States have commenced a significant bilateral military exercise dubbed 'Inspired Gambit-2026' at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) in Pabbi, located in Punjab's Kharian district.





This two-week endeavour, which began on Friday, marks the 13th such joint initiative between the two nations' armies. The exercise underscores a renewed commitment to collaborative counter-terrorism efforts amid evolving regional security dynamics.





The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan's military media wing, confirmed the launch in an official statement released on Saturday. Contingents from both the Pakistan Army and the US Army are participating, focusing exclusively on counter-terrorism (CT) operations.





The NCTC, a pivotal facility in Pabbi, has previously hosted similar drills with partners including China, establishing it as a hub for international military cooperation.





At its core, 'Inspired Gambit-2026' seeks to bolster interoperability between the forces. Participants are sharing tactical experiences to refine techniques, procedures, and strategies vital for combating terrorism. This exchange is designed to address the complexities of modern CT environments, where rapid adaptation to threats is paramount.





Such exercises hold substantial value in countering persistent security challenges in South Asia. The ISPR highlighted their role in elevating professional military standards and enhancing operational capacities. By simulating real-world scenarios, the drills enable both armies to synchronise responses, potentially improving joint effectiveness in crisis situations.





This development arrives against a backdrop of fluctuating Pakistan-US relations, often strained by geopolitical tensions involving Afghanistan, counter-terrorism priorities, and broader Indo-Pacific strategies. Recent years have seen intermittent defence engagements, with exercises like this serving as a platform for dialogue beyond the battlefield.





For Pakistan, hosting 'Inspired Gambit-2026' aligns with its ongoing efforts to modernise CT capabilities post-Operation Zarb-e-Azb and subsequent internal security operations. The NCTC's infrastructure, equipped for urban warfare simulations and hostage rescue drills, provides an ideal setting. US involvement brings access to advanced training methodologies and intelligence-sharing protocols.





From a strategic perspective, the exercise could signal Washington's intent to maintain leverage in Pakistan's security apparatus, particularly as Islamabad navigates ties with China via the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Critics in the region might view it warily, given India's concerns over Pakistan-sponsored militancy, though official statements emphasise purely defensive CT aims.





The two-week timeline allows for intensive field manoeuvres, live-fire drills, and after-action reviews. Past iterations of similar exercises have yielded tangible outcomes, such as standardised communication protocols and joint contingency planning.





ISPR anticipates that 'Inspired Gambit-2026' will yield comparable advancements, fortifying both militaries against asymmetric threats.





Broader implications extend to regional stability. Enhanced Pakistan-US military synergy might indirectly influence dynamics along the Line of Control (LoC) with India, where cross-border terrorism remains a flashpoint. Nonetheless, the exercise's focus on internal CT rather than conventional warfare mitigates escalation risks.





As the drills progress, observers will monitor for any high-level visits or policy announcements that could frame future collaborations. In an era of hybrid threats—including cyber elements and drone incursions—such partnerships underscore the necessity of multinational approaches to terrorism.





Ultimately, 'Inspired Gambit-2026' exemplifies how military exercises transcend mere training, fostering trust and deterrence in a volatile neighbourhood. Its success could pave the way for deeper integration, benefiting global counter-terrorism architecture.





Based On PTI Report







