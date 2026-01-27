



India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has hailed the newly signed technology and defence partnership with the European Union as a pivotal move that draws the two sides closer in an era of intricate global challenges.





Speaking on 27 January 2026, during a meeting at Raksha Mantralaya in New Delhi, Singh addressed a delegation led by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas. The occasion held added resonance, coinciding with India's 75th Republic Day celebrations.





Singh extended a warm welcome to the EU leaders, underscoring the symbolic timing of their visit. He described Republic Day as a landmark in India's constitutional evolution and a renewed pledge to global peace and security. This alignment, he noted, amplified the significance of the discussions.





At the core of the partnership lie shared democratic principles, including pluralism, federalism, and the rule of law. Singh emphasised that these values underpin the burgeoning India-EU relationship. He expressed optimism that they would evolve into tangible actions promoting global security, sustainable development, and equitable prosperity.





The agreement, Singh stated, embodies mutual trust and will bolster ties across economic, defence, and cultural spheres. It positions the two ancient civilisations for deeper collaboration amid rapid geopolitical shifts. Singh voiced hope for sustained momentum in these areas to forge even stronger bonds.





Signed just before the 16th India-EU Summit—co-chaired by European Council President Antonio Luis Santos da Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen—the pact marks a milestone. India now stands alongside Japan and South Korea as the third Asian nation with such a comprehensive security and defence arrangement with the EU.





The partnership extends beyond mere procurement, viewing India not only as a buyer but as a potential supplier and equal collaborator. Focus areas include maritime security, cybersecurity, counterterrorism, and nascent defence technologies. This broad scope signals a strategic elevation in bilateral engagement.





Relations gained considerable traction throughout 2025. A Leaders' Statement from the February visit by the College of Commissioners to India laid groundwork, agreeing to pursue a formal Security and Defence Partnership. Discussions involved the EU Commissioner for Defence and Space and India's Minister of State for Defence.





Further impetus came in December 2025, when a delegation from the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers travelled to Brussels. They engaged directly with the EU Commissioner to nurture industrial synergies. This exchange highlighted potential for joint ventures in defence manufacturing.





In September 2025, the EU Political and Security Committee—comprising representatives from all 27 member states—ventured to Asia for the first time. High-level talks in India involved the Foreign Secretary, Deputy National Security Adviser, and Secretary (West), advancing strategic dialogues on pressing security concerns.





Operational cooperation has also intensified through joint naval exercises. Notable instances include manoeuvres in the Indian Ocean in June 2025, the Gulf of Guinea in October 2023, and the Gulf of Aden in June 2021. Collaborative escort missions for humanitarian aid near Somalia occurred in 2018 and 2019, demonstrating practical interoperability.





These developments reflect a maturing partnership attuned to contemporary threats, from regional instability to hybrid warfare domains. For India, the deal aligns with its 'Make in India' push, opening avenues for indigenous firms to access EU markets and technologies. It also counters-balance influences in the Indo-Pacific amid tensions with China.





The EU, meanwhile, benefits from India's strategic location and growing defence capabilities, including advanced aerospace and missile systems. Enhanced people-to-people links, alongside economic pacts, promise multifaceted gains. As global alliances realign, this accord fortifies a rules-based order.





Challenges persist, such as aligning regulatory frameworks and navigating export controls. Yet, the proactive diplomacy signals resilience. With the summit looming, expectations mount for concrete outcomes in co-development projects and intelligence sharing.





Rajnath Singh's remarks encapsulate a forward-looking vision. The partnership not only bridges continents but also equips both parties to navigate volatility, fostering stability through innovation and dialogue.





