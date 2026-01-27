



A Pakistani national from Lahore was shot dead by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel late on Sunday night while attempting to cross the International Border into India in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district.





The incident unfolded in the Ramgarh sector near the Check Majra border outpost, where vigilant BSF troops spotted the intruder during routine night surveillance.





The man, later identified as 61-year-old Mohd Arif, ignored repeated warnings to halt his advance into Indian territory. BSF personnel, adhering to standard operating procedures, opened fire in response. He sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene, officials confirmed to PTI on Monday.





On Monday morning, BSF teams retrieved the body from the border area and handed it over to local police in Samba district. A search of the deceased yielded a Pakistani identity card confirming his identity as Mohd Arif, a resident of Lahore, Punjab province. No other items of immediate concern, such as weapons or contraband, were reported in initial findings.





Local police have initiated a formal investigation, including post-mortem procedures and verification of the deceased’s background. Authorities are probing the motives behind the intrusion attempt, which comes amid persistent tensions along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border. Details on whether Arif acted alone or as part of a larger network remain under verification.





In a related development within the same district, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police detained a resident of Daboh village during routine frisking. Several Pakistani mobile numbers were discovered stored on his phone, raising suspicions of cross-border linkages.





The detained individual has been shifted to Samba police station for intensive questioning. Security agencies are analysing call records and contacts to ascertain any involvement in infiltration, smuggling, or terror-related activities. No direct connection to the Arif incident has been established yet.





This dual episode underscores the persistent infiltration threats along the Jammu frontier, where the terrain facilitates clandestine crossings. The Samba sector has witnessed multiple such attempts in recent months, often linked to Pakistan-based handlers amid ceasefire violations and proxy activities.





BSF’s quick response aligns with enhanced dominance patrols and technological upgrades, including night-vision devices and drones, deployed post-2024 escalations. Officials emphasise that zero tolerance for border violations remains the norm, with troops authorised to neutralise threats decisively.





Security apparatus in the region stays on high alert, with coordinated operations between BSF, Indian Army, and J&K Police intensifying. Intelligence inputs suggest sporadic pushes by anti-India elements from across the border, particularly during winter fog cover.





Broader context reveals over 20 similar neutralisations along the western borders in 2025 alone, per official data. These incidents fuel calls for stronger diplomatic pressure on Pakistan and accelerated fencing completion in vulnerable stretches.





Handover protocols for the body will follow established channels via the Border Ground Coordination Committee (BGCC) meetings, though Pakistan’s response is awaited. Meanwhile, locals in border villages report bolstered area sanitisation to preempt follow-on attempts.





Indian security forces reaffirm their resolve to safeguard territorial integrity, urging public vigilance against suspicious movements. Investigations continue, with updates expected as forensic and intel leads emerge.





Based On PTI Report







