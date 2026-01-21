"Greenland is not a natural part of Denmark, is it?" Russia says





Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has sparked controversy by declaring that Greenland is not a "natural part" of Denmark, framing it as a remnant of colonial history.





Speaking at a news conference in Moscow on 20 January 2026, Lavrov traced Greenland's past from its Norwegian colonial phase beginning in the 13th century through Danish control from the 18th century until an agreement in the mid-20th century transformed it into an associated territory rather than a formal colony.





He argued that such colonial legacies violate the UN Security Council Charter, noting that several nations still hold overseas territories amid growing global scrutiny.





Lavrov emphasised that Greenland was never organically linked to either Norway or Denmark but resulted from conquest, even if inhabitants have grown accustomed to the status quo.





He highlighted the urgency of addressing former colonial powers' lingering control, listing 17 UN-identified non-sovereign territories such as France's Mayotte, Britain's Falklands (Malvinas), and French Polynesia. Russia, as a UNSC permanent member with veto power, plans to champion a UN campaign to eradicate these colonial remnants through a "group in defence of the UN Charter".





This rhetoric emerges against US President Donald Trump's renewed push to acquire Greenland, a semiautonomous Danish territory he views as vital for national security.





Trump has vowed escalating tariffs on European opponents, intensifying transatlantic tensions and exposing NATO fractures. Lavrov rejected speculation of Russian or Chinese designs on Greenland, insisting Moscow has no interference agenda while monitoring developments.





Historically, Denmark retained Greenland after the 1814 dissolution of its union with Norway, with US recognition in 1916 and a 1933 international court ruling against Norwegian claims affirming Danish sovereignty.





Greenland transitioned from colony to integrated Danish county in 1953, gaining home rule in 1979 and further self-governance in 2009, though defence and foreign affairs remain Danish prerogatives. Past scandals, including forced birth control and social experiments on Inuit children, have strained ties and fuelled independence sentiments that external powers now exploit.





Lavrov's intervention amplifies Trump's pressure on Denmark, potentially complicating Arctic geopolitics amid climate-driven resource races and military build-ups. While Russia positions itself as a decolonisation advocate, critics note its own territorial actions, such as in Ukraine, undermine such moral claims.





The episode underscores how Greenland's strategic minerals, vast exclusive economic zone, and melting ice caps draw superpower interest.





​Based On ANI Report







