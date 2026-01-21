



US President Donald Trump has once again voiced his frustration over not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, this time accusing Norway of deliberately denying him the honour despite his role in stopping eight wars.





Speaking in Washington DC, Trump insisted that he deserved the prize "for each war" he had averted, claiming to have "saved millions and millions of people".





He directly targeted Norway, declaring, "Don't let anyone tell you that Norway doesn't control the shots, okay? It's in Norway. Norway controls the shots."





Trump's remarks came amid ongoing tension with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, to whom he had sent a personal message expressing grievance over the perceived snub.





In that message, Trump wrote: "Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped eight Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace... but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America."





Norway's Prime Minister has repeatedly clarified that the Norwegian government holds no authority over Nobel laureates, a decision made solely by an independent Nobel Committee.





"I have clearly explained, including to President Trump, what is well known," Støre stated. "The prize is awarded by an independent Nobel Committee and not the Norwegian Government."





Trump also praised Venezuela's opposition leader Maria Corina Machado for "presenting" him with the Nobel Peace Prize, recounting how she had said he deserved it more than she did.





"That's why I have such respect for Maria, doing what she did. She said, I don't deserve the Nobel Prize. He does," Trump remarked.





However, the gesture proved symbolic at best. The Nobel Foundation swiftly clarified that prizes cannot be passed on, shared, or transferred once awarded.





This is not the first time Trump has publicly lamented the Nobel oversight. He has long positioned himself as a peacemaker, citing diplomatic efforts in the Middle East and elsewhere.





The Nobel Peace Prize, administered through the Norwegian Nobel Committee, has a storied history of recognising efforts in diplomacy, conflict resolution, and human rights.





Norway's role as custodian underscores its neutral stance in global affairs, though the committee operates autonomously from government influence.





Trump's comments highlight a broader pattern of invoking the prize in his rhetoric, often tying it to his foreign policy achievements.





Critics argue that such claims oversimplify complex geopolitical realities, while supporters see them as validation of his unconventional approach to international relations.





The spat risks straining US-Norway ties, a key NATO partnership, especially as Trump signals a potential shift in priorities towards American interests.





Støre's measured response aims to defuse the situation, reaffirming the separation of prize decisions from state policy. As Trump embarks on his latest term, this episode underscores his penchant for personalising diplomatic narratives.





Whether it escalates into policy shifts remains to be seen, but it adds another layer to his unpredictable style on the world stage.





Based On ANI Report







