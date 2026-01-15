India has bolstered air defence, artillery systems with cutting-edge upgrades





India's Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket (LRGR-120) represents a pivotal advancement in the Indian Army's artillery capabilities, as highlighted in a recent report from the US-based magazine The National Interest.





Successfully tested by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at the end of last year, this indigenous weapon system achieves pinpoint accuracy at ranges up to 120 kilometres. This development signals a doctrinal evolution from traditional volume saturation tactics to precision strikes, enabling deeper operational impacts far beyond the front lines.





The LRGR-120 transforms tube artillery into a standoff deterrence tool, capable of neutralising high-value targets such as enemy command centres, artillery positions, and logistical hubs. Fired from existing Pinaka Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL) platforms, it allows salvos of up to eight guided rockets, minimising costs while maximising effectiveness.





This compatibility with current infrastructure underscores India's focus on cost-efficient modernisation without the need for extensive new procurement.





At its core, the LRGR-120 relies on an advanced Inertial Navigation System (INS) augmented by mid-course updates and terminal guidance. These features ensure exceptional precision, even over extended distances, making it a reliable asset in dynamic battlefield scenarios.





The system's fully domestic development aligns with India's push for self-reliance in defence production, reducing dependence on foreign imports and bolstering the 'Make in India' initiative.





The report emphasises the strategic implications for India's regional security posture, particularly against potential threats from Pakistan and China. By extending strike capabilities into deep enemy territory, the Pinaka enhances deterrence and operational flexibility along contested borders. This shift positions the Indian Army to counter aggressive manoeuvres more effectively, redefining conventional artillery's role in modern warfare.





Internationally, the Pinaka is gaining traction, with France expressing keen interest in acquiring the system. This development highlights the growing competitiveness of Indian weaponry on the global arms market, where precision-guided rockets are in high demand. Such export potential not only validates DRDO's engineering prowess but also promises economic benefits through defence exports.





While systems like the US HIMARS offer superior range in some aspects, the LRGR-120 provides India with a tailored, home-grown solution that addresses its unique geopolitical challenges. Produced entirely within the country, it strengthens domestic manufacturing ecosystems and supply chains. Future upgrades are already in the pipeline, ensuring the platform remains adaptable to evolving threats.





DRDO officials have indicated plans for extended-range variants reaching 200 to 300 kilometres, further elevating the Pinaka's lethality and strategic reach. These enhancements reflect New Delhi's commitment to iterative innovation, positioning the system as a world-class contender. Against the backdrop of tensions with neighbours, such advancements are crucial for maintaining a credible edge in long-range fires.





The Pinaka's success also dovetails with broader Indian Army reforms, including the integration of precision munitions across artillery regiments.





Deployments along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and western borders could soon feature these rockets, enhancing responsiveness to provocations. This evolution from unguided barrages to smart, standoff weapons marks a maturation of India's indigenous defence technology.





The LRGR-120 not only bolsters immediate tactical superiority but also lays the foundation for sustained military autonomy. As India navigates complex regional dynamics, the Pinaka stands as a testament to DRDO's ingenuity and the nation's resolve to project power decisively.





Based On NI Report







