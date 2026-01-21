



NASA astronaut Suni Williams has retired after an illustrious 27-year career, with her retirement taking effect on 27 December 2025. Her tenure marked her as a trailblazer in human spaceflight, particularly through her leadership on the International Space Station and her contributions to commercial missions in low Earth orbit.





Williams amassed a staggering 608 days in space, securing the second-highest cumulative time logged by any NASA astronaut. She also ranks sixth for the longest single spaceflight by an American, tied with fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore at 286 days during the Boeing Starliner and SpaceX Crew-9 missions.





Her record includes nine spacewalks totalling 62 hours and six minutes, the most by any woman and fourth overall in cumulative spacewalk duration. Notably, she became the first person to run a marathon in space, underscoring her pioneering spirit.





NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman praised her as a visionary who has shaped exploration's future. He highlighted her role in advancing science and technology, laying groundwork for the Artemis missions to the Moon and eventual Mars voyages. Her achievements, he said, will inspire generations to push boundaries.





Vanessa Wyche, Director of NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, described Williams as a pioneering leader. Wyche commended her contributions to the space station, her test flight role on the Boeing Starliner mission, and her dedication that will motivate future explorers.





Williams' first launch came aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery during STS-116 in December 2006, returning on Atlantis with STS-117. As flight engineer for Expeditions 14 and 15, she conducted a then-record four spacewalks.





In 2012, she launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan for a 127-day mission with Expedition 32/33. She commanded Expedition 33 and performed three spacewalks, repairing a radiator leak and replacing a solar array power component.





Her latest mission saw her launch with Wilmore on Boeing's Starliner in June 2024 for the Crew Flight Test. They joined Expedition 71/72, with Williams commanding Expedition 72. She completed two more spacewalks before returning to Earth in March 2025 via SpaceX's Crew-9.





Scott Tingle, Chief of the Astronaut Office at NASA Johnson, called Williams incredibly sharp and a great colleague. He noted her inspiration to many, including himself, and expressed that the astronaut corps will miss her dearly.





Beyond flights, Williams' career featured diverse roles. In 2002, she joined NASA's NEEMO mission, living nine days in an underwater habitat. Post her first flight, she served as deputy chief of the Astronaut Office.





Following her second space station mission, she became Director of Operations in Star City, Russia. Most recently, she helped develop a helicopter training platform for future Moon landings.





A native of Needham, Massachusetts, Williams holds a bachelor's in physical science from the United States Naval Academy and a master's in engineering management from Florida Institute of Technology. As a retired US Navy captain, she piloted helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, logging over 4,000 hours across 40 types.





In her statement, Williams affirmed that space remains her favourite place. She reflected on the honour of three flights and 27 years at NASA, crediting colleagues' support. The International Space Station's engineering and science, she said, have paved the way for Moon and Mars exploration.





Williams expressed excitement for NASA's next steps alongside partner agencies. She eagerly anticipates watching the agency make history, underscoring her enduring passion.





