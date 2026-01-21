



Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, has accepted an invitation from the United States to join the "Board of Peace" for Gaza.





The announcement came from Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.





This decision underscores the UAE's commitment to President Donald Trump's 20-point peace plan for Gaza. Sheikh Abdullah emphasised that full implementation of the plan remains essential for realising the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.





The UAE expressed strong confidence in Trump's leadership on the global stage. Officials highlighted his role in forging the historic Abraham Accords as evidence of his dedication to international peace and stability.





Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the UAE's willingness to contribute actively to the Board of Peace. The initiative seeks to foster greater cooperation, stability, and prosperity across the region, according to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





President Trump has extended invitations to several world leaders for the board. Notably, he confirmed including Russian President Vladimir Putin among the participants during a media interaction.





Responding to reporters, Trump described Putin as one of several key figures. "Yes, he's one of the people. These are world leaders. And the answer is yes," he stated when directly asked about the invitation.





The Gaza Board of Peace forms part of Phase 2 of Trump's broader 20-point plan. Originally proposed last September to end the Gaza conflict, it now appears aimed at mediating wider Middle East tensions.





White House statements outline the board's critical responsibilities. Members will oversee governance capacity-building, regional relations, reconstruction efforts, investment attraction, and large-scale funding mobilisation.





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also received an invitation from Trump. This positions India among influential nations potentially shaping Gaza's post-conflict future.





The board's structure includes financial commitments as a key factor. Countries pledging USD 1 billion secure permanent seats, while others may join for three-year terms without such contributions.





Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's acceptance signals strong Gulf support for Trump's vision. Coming shortly after his recent visit to India, it highlights the UAE's growing diplomatic activism.





The initiative arrives amid ongoing regional volatility. Gaza reconstruction and stabilisation remain pressing priorities following prolonged conflict. Trump's personal outreach to leaders like Putin and Modi reflects ambitious multilateral diplomacy. The board aims to coordinate international efforts for sustainable peace.





UAE officials framed their participation as a strategic contribution. They stressed alignment with broader goals of regional security and economic development.





As board formation advances, questions persist about participation levels. Financial commitments and geopolitical alignments will likely shape the final membership. India's potential involvement adds significant weight. Modi's invitation underscores New Delhi's rising role in Middle East peace making efforts.





The UAE's move reinforces its post-Abraham Accords trajectory. Abu Dhabi positions itself as a pivotal mediator in regional reconciliation.





Trump's 20-point framework emphasises practical outcomes. Governance reforms and economic revival form core pillars of the Gaza stabilisation strategy.





Permanent seats tied to billion-dollar pledges introduce a novel funding model. This approach aims to ensure sustained financial backing for reconstruction.





Sheikh Abdullah's public endorsement amplifies UAE backing. His statements link the board directly to Palestinian aspirations and regional stability.





Putin's inclusion raises eyebrows amid Russia-West tensions. Yet Trump framed it as pragmatic engagement with global powers. Modi's prospective role could bridge South Asia and Gulf interests. India-UAE ties, recently strengthened, provide fertile ground for collaboration.





The board's portfolios address Gaza's multifaceted challenges. From infrastructure rebuilding to diplomatic normalisation, responsibilities span critical domains.





As invitations circulate, the initiative tests international willingness. Success hinges on securing commitments from diverse stakeholders.





Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's decision marks a diplomatic milestone. The UAE emerges as a linchpin in Trump's ambitious peace architecture.





Based On ANI Report







