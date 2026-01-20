

US President Donald Trump has launched a fierce attack on the United Kingdom over its plans to cede control of Diego Garcia, the strategically vital island hosting a key US military base, to Mauritius. In a strongly worded post on Truth Social, Trump described the move as an act of "great stupidity" that signals weakness to adversaries like China and Russia.

The controversy centres on a UK-Mauritius treaty signed in 2025, which grants Mauritius sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago while allowing the UK to retain operational rights over Diego Garcia for an initial 99-year period. Under the agreement, Britain will pay Mauritius approximately £3.4 billion over this time, framed by the UK government as a resolution to a long-standing sovereignty dispute.





Trump's outburst comes just days after the third reading of the Diego Garcia Military Base and British Indian Ocean Territory Bill passed in the UK Parliament on 13 January. He warned that "international powers who only recognise strength" have noticed this perceived concession, contrasting it sharply with America's renewed global respect under his leadership.





Diego Garcia hosts one of the United States' most important military installations in the Indian Ocean, serving as a critical hub for air and naval operations, logistics, and intelligence gathering. The base has played pivotal roles in major US military campaigns, including operations in the Middle East and counter-terrorism efforts.





The US President's remarks represent a dramatic departure from the Biden administration's position. In 2025, the US had welcomed the Chagos agreement as a diplomatic success that affirmed Mauritian sovereignty while securing long-term access to Diego Garcia through the UK's delegated authority.





Trump explicitly connected the Diego Garcia controversy to his broader campaign to acquire Greenland from Denmark. He argued that the UK's decision provides "another in a very long line of national security reasons" why Greenland must be purchased, urging Denmark and its European allies to "do the right thing."





This latest Greenland push follows a recent telephone conversation between Trump and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. Trump reiterated that "Greenland is imperative for national and world security" and announced plans to meet various parties in Davos, Switzerland, insisting there can be "no going back" on the issue.





The Diego Garcia dispute underscores growing transatlantic tensions over strategic territories. Trump has previously threatened escalating tariffs on Denmark and other European nations—including the UK—unless they agree to sell Greenland, proposing rates of 10 per cent from February 2026 rising to 25 per cent by June.





Trump's intervention highlights the strategic vulnerability he perceives in current arrangements. He contends that ceding formal sovereignty over Diego Garcia, even with operational guarantees, invites exploitation by China and Russia, who he claims closely monitor such developments.





The UK maintains that the treaty secures the base's future while addressing decolonisation obligations recognised by the International Court of Justice. However, Trump's public rebuke places immediate pressure on London and could complicate the treaty's implementation.





From an Indian strategic perspective, the Diego Garcia developments carry significant implications. The base has supported Indian Ocean operations relevant to India's maritime security interests, particularly in countering Chinese naval expansion. Any perceived weakening of US-UK control could alter regional power dynamics.





India's defence establishment will monitor whether Trump's pressure yields changes to the treaty or accelerates US efforts to consolidate control over key Indian Ocean assets. The linkage to Greenland also signals Trump's willingness to use economic leverage against allies in pursuit of territorial objectives.





As Trump prepares for Davos discussions, his dual campaign over Diego Garcia and Greenland reveals a broader vision of territorial expansion to secure US dominance in critical geostrategic locations. The coming weeks will test NATO cohesion and transatlantic relations under this assertive approach.





Based On ANI Report







