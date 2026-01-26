



India marked its 77th Republic Day on Monday, 26 January 2026, with a grand parade along Kartavya Path in New Delhi. The event showcased military precision, cultural displays, and aerial flypasts, drawing global attention amid evolving international partnerships.





US President Donald Trump extended warm greetings to India via a social media post shared by the American embassy in New Delhi at 2:14 pm, shortly after the parade concluded. Accompanying the message was a black-and-white photograph of Trump alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, symbolising their personal rapport.





"On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of India as you celebrate your 77th Republic Day," Trump stated. He emphasised the deep ties between the two nations, describing them as "a historic bond" between the world's oldest and largest democracies.





Trump's message arrives against a backdrop of strained economic relations. His administration's policy of imposing steep tariffs—reaching 50 per cent on select Indian goods, including a 25 per cent punitive levy linked to India's purchases of Russian oil—has sparked criticism from New Delhi and contributed to a downturn in bilateral trade.





Negotiations for a comprehensive bilateral trade deal dominated discussions throughout 2025, with multiple rounds held between officials. Progress stalled primarily over Washington's insistence on liberalising India's protected farm and dairy sectors, which remain sensitive due to domestic political and livelihood concerns.





Beyond trade frictions, US-India ties faced additional pressures. Tensions arose from Trump's public claim of mediating the India-Pakistan conflict after Operation Sindoor in May 2025, a assertion that Indian officials dismissed as overstated. Washington's revised immigration policies also drew scrutiny from Indian professionals reliant on H-1B visas.





Despite these challenges, defence cooperation has deepened significantly. India now integrates a growing array of American military hardware into its arsenal, moving beyond its historical reliance on Russian systems. This shift underscores strategic diversification amid regional security dynamics.





Prominently featured in the Republic Day flypast were US-origin platforms, including the C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft and AH-64 Apache attack helicopters. These assets, procured through deals with Lockheed Martin and Boeing, highlighted the expanding military interoperability between the two Quad partners.





In a contrasting diplomatic gesture, India hosted European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as chief guests, diverging from recent traditions of inviting US or other non-European leaders. Prime Minister Modi described their presence as a privilege, noting it "underscores the growing strength of the India-European Union partnership and our commitment to shared values."





Modi further highlighted the visit's potential to accelerate cooperation across sectors, fuelling speculation of an imminent free-trade agreement (FTA) between India and the EU. Such a pact could counterbalance US tariff pressures and open new markets for Indian exports in goods, services, and technology.





Europe's outreach to India occurs amid broader continental pushback against Trump's foreign policy signals, including his overtures to acquire Greenland from Denmark. This has prompted EU leaders to bolster ties with Indo-Pacific nations, positioning India as a key counterweight in global trade and security architectures.





As India reflects on 77 years of republicanism, Trump's Republic Day message reaffirms rhetorical warmth in US-India relations, even as substantive hurdles persist. The interplay of defence gains, trade disputes, and multipolar diplomacy will likely shape the bilateral trajectory in the coming year.





