



India and the United Arab Emirates have cemented a series of landmark agreements spanning investment, defence, energy, and space sectors during the official visit of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to New Delhi, said Foreign Secretary in a press conference.





The visit, hosted at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yielded a comprehensive joint statement from the Ministry of External Affairs, highlighting deepened bilateral ties.





A key outcome was the Letter of Intent signed between the Government of Gujarat and the UAE Ministry of Investment for the Dholera Special Investment Region.





This partnership envisages ambitious infrastructure development, including an international airport, a greenfield port, a smart urban township, railway connectivity, energy facilities, and aviation training centres.





In the defence domain, both nations committed to a Strategic Defence Partnership Framework Agreement to broaden cooperation.





The framework covers defence industrial collaboration, advanced technologies, training, special operations, cyber security, counter-terrorism, and interoperability.





Energy ties received a significant boost through a Sales and Purchase Agreement between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and ADNOC Gas.





The deal secures 0.5 million metric tons per annum of liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply over 10 years, commencing in 2028.





Prime Minister Modi and President Sheikh Mohamed expressed satisfaction with the robust energy partnership, noting the UAE's vital role in India's energy security.





Space collaboration advanced with a Letter of Intent between India's IN-SPACe and the UAE Space Agency.





The agreement fosters joint infrastructure development to commercialise the space sector, creating an integrated ecosystem with end-to-end facilities and a strong industrial base.





Leaders hailed this as a step towards India-UAE joint missions, expanded commercial services, high-skilled jobs, start-ups, and sustainable investments.





Economically, the two countries set an ambitious target to double bilateral trade to over USD 200 billion by 2032.





Focus areas include linking micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), exploring new markets, and leveraging platforms like Bharat Mart, the Virtual Trade Corridor, and Bharat-Africa Setu.





Civil nuclear cooperation gained momentum, building on India's SHANTI Act 2025, encompassing advanced reactors, Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), safety, operations, and maintenance.





Further initiatives include a supercomputing cluster via C-DAC and UAE's G-42, UAE firms like First Abu Dhabi Bank and DP World establishing in GIFT City, and explorations into Digital or Data Embassies.





Plans also feature a 'House of India' in Abu Dhabi, enhanced food safety for agricultural exports, and youth exchange programmes.





Prime Minister Modi personally welcomed President Sheikh Mohamed at Delhi airport, underscoring their close rapport and the enduring India-UAE friendship.





On X, Modi described the visit as emblematic of the UAE leader's commitment to strong ties, sharing images of their embrace and car journey.





This marks Sheikh Mohamed's third official visit as UAE President and fifth in a decade, following recent exchanges like the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's trip in September 2024 and Dubai's Crown Prince in April 2025.





At his Lok Kalyan Marg residence, Modi hosted the UAE President and family, gifting a Royal Carved Wooden Jhula from Gujarat and a Pashmina shawl in a Telangana silver box to the President.





Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Al Ketbi received a Pashmina shawl and Kashmiri saffron, both in ornate silver boxes, symbolising India's handicraft heritage.





These outcomes reflect the intensifying strategic convergence between India and the UAE across critical domains.





Based On ANI Report







