



The Indian Embassy in Israel has welcomed the dawn of 2026 with a message of optimism, declaring 2025 as a year of landmark achievements in bilateral relations.





In a statement posted on X from Tel Aviv on 1 January, the Embassy underscored the profound strides made across multiple domains, setting the stage for even deeper cooperation ahead.





High-level visits between the two nations marked significant milestones in 2025, fostering dialogue at the highest echelons. These interactions paved the way for concrete agreements that strengthened economic and strategic ties.





A pivotal development was the signing of the Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) in September, inked in New Delhi by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her Israeli counterpart, Bezalel Smotrich. This accord aims to enhance trade, mutual investment, and investor protections, injecting greater certainty into cross-border dealings.





Further bolstering economic engagement, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's visit to Israel in November culminated in the finalisation of the Terms of Reference for Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations. Both sides reaffirmed their dedication to expanding trade, investment, and technological synergies.





Defence cooperation reached a new height with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the 17th meeting of the India-Israel Joint Working Group on defence, held in Tel Aviv in November. This pact signals a commitment to collaborative advancements in military technology and security.





The India-Israel CEOs' Forum emerged as a vital platform for business synergy, with the third edition hosted in New Delhi in February by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), and the Israeli Embassy. Discussions spanned technology, innovation, agriculture, healthcare, defence, homeland security, energy, water management, and investment.





Cultural and academic exchanges flourished throughout the year, enriched by events such as International Yoga Day celebrations and the Holi-Purim Festival.





Indian Film Festivals captivated audiences, while the establishment of multiple 'Bharat Corners' under the Government of India's 'Bharat Ek Parichay' initiative brought Indian heritage to Israeli universities including Tel Aviv University, Haifa University, Bar-Ilan University, and the Hebrew University.





The creation of the India Chair at Tel Aviv University further solidified academic bonds, promoting scholarly collaboration and mutual understanding.





Looking forward, the Embassy highlighted a Joint Working Plan for 2026, charting a course for intensified partnership in technology, defence, trade, and other spheres. It expressed hopes that the new year would usher in an era of deeper bonds, shared growth, and prosperity.





Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, echoed this sentiment in a responsive post on X, describing 2025 as a "very special year" for Israel-India relations and calling for an "even better" 2026.





These developments underscore the multifaceted robustness of India-Israel ties, spanning defence, technology, trade, agriculture, science, and culture. As geopolitical dynamics evolve, such milestones position both nations for sustained strategic alignment.





The BIT and FTA progress address longstanding imperatives for economic integration, potentially unlocking billions in trade volumes amid global supply chain shifts. Defence MoUs, meanwhile, align with India's push for indigenous capabilities while leveraging Israel's expertise in drones, missiles, and cyber defence.





Business forums like the CEOs' Forum catalyse private sector involvement, vital for technology transfers in areas such as AI, semiconductors, and renewable energy—sectors where bilateral complementarities shine.





Cultural initiatives, though softer in nature, build people-to-people connections that underpin long-term resilience in relations, especially amid regional tensions.





With the Joint Working Plan now in place, 2026 holds promise for joint ventures in space, quantum technologies, and climate resilience, reflecting shared priorities in innovation-driven growth.





India's defence and aerospace sectors, key to the user's expertise, stand to gain immensely from deepened ties, including potential co-development of UAVs, missile systems, and avionics—echoing ongoing collaborations like those with HAL and DRDO.





As both nations navigate a complex global landscape, these achievements in 2025 exemplify pragmatic diplomacy yielding tangible outcomes.





