



A US Congressman has introduced a provocative bill calling for the annexation of Greenland and its eventual elevation to statehood within the United States, amid renewed threats from President Donald Trump to assert control over the strategically vital Arctic island.





The legislation, dubbed the "Greenland Annexation and Statehood Act," was tabled by Randy Fine, a Republican lawmaker from Florida serving in the US House of Representatives. In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, Fine declared his pride in introducing the bill, which empowers the US President to employ "all necessary means" to integrate Greenland into the American Union.





Fine justified the move as a critical response to the expanding influence of Russia and China in the Arctic region. He warned that adversaries are seeking a foothold there, arguing that US acquisition of Greenland would block rival powers from dominating key areas and secure America's northern defences against potential threats from Moscow and Beijing.





In an official press release, Fine's office described Greenland as a "vital national security asset." The congressman emphasised that control of the island would dictate dominance over essential Arctic shipping lanes and the broader security framework shielding the United States from northern vulnerabilities.





He criticised years of what he termed "weak policies" that have eroded America's strategic position in the Arctic, allowing China and Russia to bolster their presence unchecked. "Greenland is not a distant outpost we can afford to ignore," Fine stated, cautioning against leaving its future in the hands of regimes hostile to US values.





The bill specifically authorises the President to negotiate with the Kingdom of Denmark, under whose sovereignty Greenland operates as an autonomous territory, for its annexation or acquisition as a US territory. Upon success, the President must submit a congressional report detailing required amendments to federal law to facilitate Greenland's admission as a state.





This would be conditional on Greenland adopting a constitution deemed "republican in form" and aligned with the US Constitution. Fine tied the proposal to wider Republican rhetoric on revitalising American global strength, citing remarks from Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the Arctic's emergence as a hotspot of great-power rivalry.





Recent US actions, Fine claimed, have placed adversaries "on their heels," framing the annexation push as emblematic of a bolder foreign policy. Greenland, the world's largest island, spans over 2.1 million square kilometres, mostly covered in ice, and holds immense geopolitical value due to its mineral resources, rare earth elements, and proximity to emerging Arctic trade routes opened by melting ice.





The island's location also underpins critical US defence infrastructure, including Thule Air Base, a key site for missile warning systems and space surveillance. Control here could influence navigation through the Northwest Passage and North-East Passage, vital for future global commerce as climate change alters sea ice patterns.





Trump reignited the controversy on Saturday, vowing to act on Greenland "whether they like it or not," preferring the "easy way" through a deal but prepared for the "hard way" if necessary. He argued that US inaction would invite Russian or Chinese takeover, resulting in undesirable neighbours on America's northern flank.





Greenland remains a self-governing entity within Denmark, a NATO ally, and both Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenlandic leaders like Premier Múte B Egede have firmly rejected any sale or annexation. They insist that the island's 56,000 inhabitants, mostly Indigenous Inuit, hold the sole right to determine their future, potentially through independence from Denmark.





This is not the first US interest in Greenland; Trump floated a purchase idea in 2019, which Denmark dismissed as absurd. Historical precedents include the US acquiring Alaska and the Virgin Islands through purchase, but Greenland's status evokes echoes of 1940s wartime occupation when Denmark fell to Nazi Germany.





The bill's prospects appear slim, given Democratic opposition and Denmark's stance, yet it underscores escalating Arctic tensions. Russia has militarised its Arctic bases, while China pursues "Polar Silk Road" ambitions, investing in infrastructure and research stations.





For the US, securing Greenland aligns with its 2022 Arctic Strategy, emphasising alliances like NATO's enhanced presence and partnerships with Canada and Norway. Critics, however, decry the proposal as imperialistic, potentially straining transatlantic ties and complicating NATO cohesion.





Greenlandic sentiment leans towards greater autonomy or independence, bolstered by vast untapped resources worth trillions, including uranium and graphite essential for green energy transitions. Yet economic dependence on Danish subsidies—around 60% of its budget—poses challenges to full sovereignty.





Internationally, the move could provoke backlash from the EU, where Denmark holds membership, and fuel accusations of US exceptionalism under Trump's second term. Analysts view it as rhetorical posturing to rally domestic support on national security, though Fine's introduction signals fringe momentum within the Republican Party.





As Arctic competition intensifies, with melting ice unlocking an estimated 13% of undiscovered global oil and 30% of gas reserves, the Greenland debate highlights the high stakes. The bill now awaits committee review, but its tabling amplifies Trump's narrative of assertive American dominance in contested frontiers.





Based On ANI Report







