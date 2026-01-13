



India has hosted a historic diplomatic engagement with representatives from the Taliban-led Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, underscoring ongoing bilateral interactions despite complex regional dynamics.





On Monday, 12 January 2026, Mufti Noor Ahmad Noor, the Charge d'Affaires of the Afghan Embassy in New Delhi, met with Anand Prakash, Joint Secretary of the Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iran (PAI) Division at India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The discussions, held at the MEA headquarters in the national capital, focused on bolstering political and economic ties.





Key topics included expanding trade opportunities between the two nations, streamlining visa processes, and addressing hurdles faced by Afghan traders, students, and residents in India. The Afghan Embassy highlighted the meeting in a post on X, referring to Noor Ahmad Noor as His Excellency and noting the emphasis on mutual cooperation. This encounter reflects a pattern of pragmatic diplomacy aimed at practical outcomes amid Afghanistan's post-2021 challenges.





Mufti Noor Ahmad Noor's appointment as Charge d'Affaires came just days earlier, on 10 January 2026. Prior to this role, he served as Director General of the First Political Department at Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry. He also formed part of Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's delegation during its landmark visit to India in October 2025, signalling his prominence in Kabul's diplomatic outreach to New Delhi.





This meeting builds on recent high-level exchanges that have warmed relations in specific sectors. On 20 December 2025, Afghanistan's Minister of Public Health, Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali, visited India for the Second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine in New Delhi. During the trip, Jalali positioned India as a vital alternative partner for Afghanistan's pharmaceutical imports, citing the "deteriorated" state of ties with Pakistan.





Jalali expressed optimism about forging a "new chapter" of collaboration, drawing on the historically strong relationship between Afghanistan and India. India's MEA welcomed him warmly, reaffirming commitments to humanitarian aid, including sustained supplies of medicines and health support. Such gestures highlight New Delhi's strategy of targeted assistance to Afghanistan without formal recognition of the Taliban regime.





Jalali's remarks came against a backdrop of strained Afghan-Pakistani relations, exacerbated by border tensions and trade disruptions. By contrast, India's role as a reliable health partner has gained traction, with Afghan officials seeking deeper integration into Indian pharmaceutical supply chains. This development aligns with India's broader foreign policy of humanitarian engagement in the region.





Further momentum emerged in November 2025 when Afghanistan's Minister of Commerce and Industry, Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi, announced the resolution of longstanding visa barriers. Afghan nationals can now more easily secure Indian visas for medical treatment and business activities, easing people-to-people and commercial flows. Azizi's statement on 24 November marked a practical breakthrough in bilateral connectivity.





These interactions trace back to a pivotal October 2025 visit by Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, his first to India since the Taliban's 2021 takeover. Speaking to ANI, Muttaqi conveyed appreciation for the warm reception, noting the positive engagement from local communities during his stay. The trip represented a rare high-level Taliban visit, fostering dialogue on shared interests.





India's approach remains calibrated: it provides humanitarian aid—such as food, medicines, and scholarships—while urging the Taliban to uphold inclusive governance and counter terrorism. New Delhi has channeled over $125 million in assistance since 2021, including via the UN, and maintains technical teams at Kabul's Attal Hospital. Yet, full diplomatic normalisation awaits progress on human rights and counter-terrorism fronts.





The Noor Ahmad Noor-Anand Prakash meeting thus fits into a continuum of low-key but substantive diplomacy. It prioritises economic and consular relief for Afghans, potentially paving the way for expanded trade amid Afghanistan's isolation from Western aid. With Afghanistan facing economic contraction and humanitarian crises, India's outreach offers Kabul a counterbalance to its dependencies on Pakistan and regional rivals.





Challenges persist, including Afghan refugees in India grappling with visa renewals and trade logistics strained by sanctions on Taliban entities. Nevertheless, these engagements signal mutual interest in stabilisation. As regional powers like China and Russia vie for influence in Kabul, India positions itself through soft power and development aid, safeguarding its strategic interests in South Asia.





Looking ahead, further visits and agreements could deepen cooperation in health, commerce, and education. The Taliban’s diplomatic push, exemplified by Noor Ahmad Noor's role, aims to diversify partnerships beyond immediate neighbours. For India, sustaining this trajectory supports regional security while advancing its "Neighbourhood First" policy.





Based On ANI Report







