



The United States has formally designated Muslim Brotherhood-linked organisations operating in Egypt, Jordan, and Lebanon as terrorist entities, marking a significant escalation in its campaign against groups perceived as threats to Israeli interests.





This decision, announced on 13 January 2026, follows an executive order signed by President Donald Trump, directing federal agencies to blacklist these branches. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent highlighted the move on X, emphasising the administration's commitment to disrupting terrorist networks and severing their financial lifelines.





US authorities applied distinct classifications to the groups. The Treasury Department labelled the Egyptian and Jordanian affiliates as "specially designated global terrorists," imposing economic sanctions that prohibit material support and access to the US financial system.





Meanwhile, the State Department imposed the more stringent "foreign terrorist organisation" (FTO) status on the Lebanese branch, al-Jamaa al-Islamiya, which also bars its members from entering the United States.





The Trump administration justified the designations by citing alleged ties to Hamas and activities undermining Israeli security in the Middle East. A Treasury statement accused the Brotherhood chapters of masquerading as civic organisations while covertly backing terrorist outfits like Hamas. This action aligns with broader US efforts to counter Iran-backed proxies and their allies amid ongoing regional tensions.





Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood acting general guide Salah Abdel Haq swiftly condemned the designation, vowing legal challenges. He denied any involvement in terrorism, attributing the US move to lobbying from Israel and the United Arab Emirates. Abdel Haq argued that the decision lacks credible evidence and harms millions of Muslims globally, reflecting foreign pressures rather than objective US interests.





Egypt's Foreign Ministry, in contrast, welcomed the ruling as a "significant development." It portrayed the Egyptian Brotherhood branch as embodying an extremist ideology that endangers regional and international stability. Cairo has long viewed the group as a domestic threat, having outlawed it since 2013 following the military ousting of President Mohamed Morsi.





In Lebanon, al-Jamaa al-Islamiya dismissed the FTO listing as a politically motivated US decision devoid of Lebanese or international judicial backing. The group, which holds parliamentary seats, insisted on its status as a legitimate political and social entity under Lebanese law. It has vocally criticised Israel's Gaza operations and backed Hezbollah's "support front," which intensified into open conflict in September 2024.





Jordan's Islamic Action Front, the Brotherhood's political arm, secured 31 seats in the 2024 elections despite a prior ban on the organisation by Amman. Authorities there accused it of plotting sabotage, underscoring the group's fraught relations with host governments. The US designation now layers international sanctions atop these national restrictions.





Founded in 1928 by Hassan al-Banna in Egypt, the Muslim Brotherhood has spawned branches across the Middle East, blending political participation with social welfare. Proponents emphasise its commitment to peaceful engagement, including electoral successes like Egypt's 2012 presidential win. Critics, however, point to offshoots' involvement in militancy and anti-Israel rhetoric.





The designations carry profound legal and economic ramifications under US law. Individuals or entities providing support face prosecution, asset freezes, and travel bans. For the FTO-listed Lebanese group, immigration restrictions further isolate its leadership. This could strain US ties with regional allies hosting Brotherhood affiliates, particularly in Jordan and Lebanon.





Geopolitically, the move bolsters US-Israel alignment under Trump, targeting critics of the Gaza war. It echoes Egypt's crackdown post-2013 coup, where Morsi's death in prison symbolised the group's downfall. Yet, Brotherhood networks persist underground or in exile, adapting to suppression.





Regional powers like the UAE, a vocal Brotherhood foe, may view this as validation of their stance. Saudi Arabia and others have similarly designated the group, fostering a bloc opposed to its influence. Conversely, Qatar and Turkey, which have sheltered Brotherhood figures, might perceive it as overreach.





For the affected organisations, fundraising and operations face immediate hurdles. Sanctions could fragment their financial networks, mirroring impacts on Hamas. Legal battles in US courts loom, potentially testing the evidence underpinning the claims.





Broader implications extend to Middle East stability. As vocal Gaza critics, these groups amplify anti-Israel sentiment, complicating ceasefires. The US action risks radicalising supporters or pushing them towards more militant paths, echoing post-Arab Spring dynamics.





In Lebanon, al-Jamaa al-Islamiya's parliamentary role underscores the challenge of isolating political Islamists. Its Hezbollah ties heighten risks amid the Israel-Hezbollah war. Jordan's ban adds to domestic pressures, where Brotherhood popularity persists despite crackdowns.





Egypt's embrace signals deepening Cairo-Washington security ties, post-Morsi. Yet, the Brotherhood's mass base—millions strong—ensures resilience, with exiles sustaining global advocacy.





This designation reinforces Trump's hardline on terrorism, prioritising Israeli security and financial warfare. It invites scrutiny over evidence thresholds and selective application, given the Brotherhood's non-violent public face in many contexts. As challenges unfold, the move reshapes counter-terrorism landscapes across the region.





