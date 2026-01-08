



The United States has seized a Russian-flagged oil tanker named Marinera in the North Atlantic following a dramatic two-week pursuit. The operation targeted the vessel amid reports of Russian naval forces attempting to provide escort protection. This action underscores escalating tensions over sanctions enforcement against ships linked to illicit oil trade.





The tanker, originally known as Bella 1, faced US sanctions in 2024 for its involvement in transporting oil from sanctioned entities. It had been en route from Iran to Venezuela but altered course abruptly to evade a US blockade near Venezuelan waters. On the day of the seizure, Marinera slowed its speed and changed direction, as tracked by marine traffic data.





US forces, including the Coast Guard, executed the boarding with support from the Justice Department, Homeland Security, and Defence Department. The US military's European Command confirmed the operation on X, linking it to President Trump's proclamation against sanctioned vessels threatening Western Hemisphere security. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth reinforced this by declaring the blockade on illicit Venezuelan oil fully operational worldwide.





Russia's Foreign Ministry responded swiftly, urging the US to treat Russian crew members humanely and respect their rights. The Ministry of Transport invoked the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, arguing that no state may use force against duly registered foreign vessels. Although the US has not ratified the convention, it typically adheres to its provisions as customary international law.





The United Kingdom provided enabling support to the US effort. The UK Ministry of Defence stated that its armed forces offered pre-planned operational assistance to US assets interdicting the tanker in the UK-Iceland-Greenland gap. Surveillance flights from US bases in Iceland and British assets monitored the vessel in the preceding days.





No Russian naval vessels were present when US Coast Guard personnel boarded Marinera, averting a potential confrontation, according to The New York Times. Russian state broadcaster RT released grainy images of a helicopter approaching the ship, while Reuters cited US officials confirming the boarding attempt.





This marks the second recent US interception of a Venezuela-linked tanker. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced on X that Coast Guard teams conducted back-to-back boardings of Marinera in the North Atlantic and another vessel, Motor Tanker Sophia, near the Caribbean. Both had recent ties to Venezuela, forming part of a "ghost fleet" evading sanctions.





The tanker's history includes a prior failed US boarding attempt in December near Venezuela, which the crew repelled. Shortly afterwards, crews painted a Russian flag on the hull and registered it officially with Moscow. Russia issued a diplomatic protest, demanding an end to the pursuit.





Noem emphasised the resolve behind these operations, warning global criminals that evasion is futile. She framed the actions as essential to disrupting narco-terrorism funding through illicit oil revenues. The seizures highlight a coordinated, whole-of-government strategy to enforce sanctions globally.





The incident occurs against a backdrop of heightened US efforts to curb oil flows supporting adversarial regimes. Venezuela's oil trade, often routed through shadowy networks involving Iran and Russia, has long drawn Western scrutiny. This operation extends enforcement far beyond regional waters, into the Atlantic.





Russian media portrayed the event as an aggressive US overreach, with Tass amplifying official protests. Yet, the absence of escort ships suggests Moscow's protective measures fell short. Analysts note this as a rare instance of direct action against a major power's flagged vessel since the Cold War era.





The US proclamation targets ships undermining hemispheric stability, particularly those aiding Venezuela's Maduro regime. By re-registering under Russia, Marinera sought legal cover, but Washington views such tactics as sanctions circumvention. Future boarding could test naval diplomacy further.





Intercepted tankers like Marinera and Sophia typically carry heavy fuel oil or derivatives, funding state coffers amid economic isolation. US officials link these shipments to broader networks financing terrorism and regime survival. The operations disrupt this lifeline without direct military confrontation.





British involvement signals allied coordination in maritime interdiction. The UK-Iceland-Greenland gap, a chokepoint for transatlantic shipping, proved strategically vital. Pre-planned support minimised risks while maximising surveillance efficacy.





As Marinera heads to an undisclosed destination under US control, questions linger over crew treatment and legal proceedings. Russia may escalate via diplomatic channels or UN forums. For now, the seizure bolsters US credibility in sanctions enforcement, sending a clear message to shadow fleets worldwide.







