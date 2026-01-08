



US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced plans to meet Danish officials next week to address escalating tensions over Greenland, following renewed demands from President Donald Trump for US control of the strategic Arctic island.





The proposed discussions stem from a request by Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen and Greenland's Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt, who seek to clarify misunderstandings amid Trump's assertive rhetoric.





Trump stated on Tuesday that "US military is always an option" to secure Greenland, citing rising threats from China and Russia in the Arctic region, though Rubio has emphasised the administration's preference for purchase over force.





Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned that any US military action against Greenland would spell the end of NATO and decades of post-Second World War security, a stance echoed in a joint statement from European leaders upholding territorial integrity.





Greenland, a self-governing Danish territory and NATO member, holds critical geopolitical value due to its position guarding North Atlantic and Arctic approaches to North America, amplifying US security concerns.





Previous Danish requests for talks with US counterparts had gone unanswered, but Rubio's confirmation during a Capitol Hill briefing signals a potential diplomatic avenue to defuse the spat.





Lawmakers like Lars-Christian Brask, vice-chair of Denmark's foreign policy committee, view the meeting as an opportunity to correct misinformation and reiterate that Greenland remains not for sale.





The row has intensified post-US military action in Venezuela, with Trump linking Arctic dominance to broader strategic imperatives against adversarial powers.





Rubio's closed-door remarks to US lawmakers underscored intentions to acquire the world's largest island peacefully, yet the White House has refrained from ruling out military means entirely.





European apprehension mounts as Trump's revival of the issue strains transatlantic ties, with Denmark pinning hopes on the Washington talks to reset relations.





Greenlandic officials expressed frustration over perceived mis-readings of the island's status, aiming through the dialogue to affirm its autonomy under Danish sovereignty.

Republican senators acknowledge Greenland's strategic merits but have distanced themselves from endorsing force, aligning with Rubio's diplomatic overtures.





The timing aligns with broader US Arctic ambitions, as melting ice opens new shipping lanes and resource opportunities contested by Moscow and Beijing. Danish media and officials frame the Rubio meeting as a pragmatic step to avoid escalation, potentially averting a rupture in NATO cohesion.





Should negotiations falter, analysts warn of deepened alliance fissures, compelling Europe to reassess reliance on US security guarantees in the high north.





