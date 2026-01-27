



Prominent American political leaders and business figures extended warm congratulations to India on its 77th Republic Day, observed on 26 January 2026. They portrayed the nation as a vital bulwark against global authoritarianism and an indispensable partner to the United States.





These messages underscore the deepening strategic alignment between the world's largest democracy and its transatlantic ally amid evolving geopolitical challenges.





Bill Gates, chair and board member of the Gates Foundation, released a special video message via the Indian Consulate in Seattle. He described the occasion as a moment to reflect on India's 1950 pledge to foster a nation where opportunity expands, knowledge empowers, and progress uplifts all. Gates emphasised that each visit to India reaffirms how this vision continues to drive the country's ambitions.





He highlighted India's innovative prowess, which delivers solutions at scale not only domestically but across the Global South. Key sectors include health, agriculture, digital public infrastructure, and artificial intelligence.





Gates expressed particular enthusiasm for attending the India AI Impact Summit in Delhi next month, where the Gates Foundation will detail its partnerships for an inclusive AI future.





In his remarks, Gates noted that Indian innovators are pioneering AI applications to save lives, promote social good, and fuel economic growth. He also praised the Indian diaspora in Seattle and across the US for bolstering ties between the two nations. The Consulate General of India in Seattle shared the message on X, thanking Gates for recognising India's contributions to global challenges.





US lawmakers echoed this sentiment with strong endorsements. Congressman Greg Landsman of Ohio conveyed his message to Consul General Binaya Pradhan in New York. He celebrated India as the world's largest democracy and a steadfast US friend, succeeding both domestically and on the world stage. Landsman described India as a critical bulwark against authoritarianism and an essential partner.





Landsman stressed the importance of multilateral platforms like the I2U2 grouping and the Quad. These forums, he said, are pivotal for upholding a rules-based international order. His comments reflect growing bipartisan support in Washington for closer defence, technology, and economic collaboration with New Delhi.





Congresswoman Kim Schrier of Washington state shared a video message wishing India a happy Republic Day on behalf of her constituents. She acknowledged the profound contributions of the Indian and Indian-American communities to the state's cultural fabric, educational landscape, and economic vitality. Such recognition highlights the diaspora's role in fostering people-to-people ties.





State governors across the US also marked the occasion with personalised messages. Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen stood before a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in the State Capitol while delivering his greetings. Unveiled in December 2024, it marks the first such installation inside a US Pacific Northwest state capitol under the Seattle consulate's jurisdiction.





Pillen described Republic Day as an opportunity to honour achievements, reaffirm shared values, and envision the future. He expressed Nebraska's pride in its partnerships with India spanning trade, technology, agriculture, and culture. These ties exemplify subnational diplomacy strengthening national strategic interests.





Montana Governor Greg Gianforte lauded the Indian diaspora and Indian-American community for their dedication to innovation, education, and civic engagement. He noted how their efforts enrich Montana's society. Similarly, South Dakota Governor Larry Rhoden recalled fruitful discussions with Consul General Prakash Gupta on agriculture, trade, and tourism.





Rhoden expressed optimism about the trajectory of US-India relations, anticipating further growth. His interactions illustrate the grassroots momentum in bilateral engagement beyond federal levels. Four US states—Alaska, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Washington—issued executive proclamations declaring 26 January 2026 as Republic Day of India.





These proclamations affirm the strategic value of bolstering ties with India. They recognise shared democratic principles, economic synergies, and collaborative potential in emerging technologies. Such gestures at the state level amplify national narratives of partnership.





The chorus of congratulations arrives against a backdrop of heightened US-India convergence. Frameworks like the Quad and I2U2 address Indo-Pacific security, supply chain resilience, and climate action. India's Republic Day messages from US figures thus serve as diplomatic signals of enduring commitment.





Gates's focus on AI and Global South solutions aligns with joint initiatives under the US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET). Lawmakers' anti-authoritarian rhetoric resonates with shared concerns over challenges from powers like China. Governors' emphasis on trade and diaspora ties supports the goal of doubling bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030.





These greetings reinforce India's stature as a democratic anchor and technological frontrunner. They signal robust momentum in US-India relations, poised to shape global affairs in the years ahead.





