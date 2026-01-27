



India has issued a strong call for urgent reforms to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), warning that multilateralism faces mounting pressures amid evolving global dynamics.





Speaking at a UNSC Open Debate on "Reaffirming International Rule of Law: Pathways to Reinvigorating Peace, Justice, and Multilateralism" in New York, India's Permanent Representative, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, highlighted the outdated nature of the Council's structure.





He argued that the current composition mirrors a "geopolitical reality of a bygone era," undermining the credibility of multilateral institutions.





Ambassador Parvathaneni stressed that the rule of law forms the cornerstone of the UNSC's mandate to maintain international peace and security, yet it remains ineffective without practical enforcement.





Multilateralism, centred on universal UN membership, is under severe strain, he noted. Beyond financial constraints, the envoy pointed to the Council's paralysis in resolving conflicts, fostering a perception that the organisation fails in its core mission.





This inefficiency risks further eroding trust in global institutions, according to the Indian diplomat. He urged a pivot from theoretical legal principles to actionable solutions that deliver real benefits to ordinary citizens, declaring that "the rule of law is barren without enforceability."





Rapid shifts in political, economic, and technological landscapes demand constant updates to international frameworks, Parvathaneni emphasised. Without such reinvigoration, these structures face obsolescence in addressing modern challenges like changing power dynamics and demographics.





India reiterated its longstanding demand for UNSC expansion in both permanent and non-permanent categories to boost legitimacy and representativeness. The envoy described this as an "urgent and compelling need" given transformations over the past eight decades.





He also advocated stronger coordination among the UN's principal organs to promote the rule of law effectively. This includes process reforms, reliable funding, capacity-building, and context-specific technical aid.





However, Parvathaneni cautioned against weaponising international law to infringe on state sovereignty or meddle in domestic affairs. Such misuse, he warned, could spur the rise of parallel global engagement forums.





The application of international rule of law must embody consistency, objectivity, and predictability, free from double standards, the ambassador concluded. Only through these measures can the UN sustain its relevance in a transforming world.





Based On ANI Report







